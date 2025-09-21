Halloween Wars season 15 returns with Jonathan Bennett and spooky pop culture themes

Halloween Wars host Jonathan Bennett (Image via Getty)

Halloween Wars season 15 premiered on September 21, 2025, bringing back host Jonathan Bennett and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira.

The Food Network series continues to combine food artistry with Halloween themes, asking seven teams of cake, sugar, and pumpkin specialists to work together under time pressure.

Each team is expected to design large displays that tell a story while also creating tasting elements. The opening episode, titled “Scare School,” set the stage for the season by asking competitors to imagine what monsters might look like during their school years.

Displays had to include at least two monster characters, a strong narrative, and a flavor that creatively used a classic school snack. This mix of structural requirements and edible elements tested not only artistic ability but also coordination within the teams.

The season’s format remains elimination-based, with one team leaving after each challenge. Episode 1 demonstrated how teamwork, storytelling, and technical execution will define success across the competition.

The premiere also emphasized that both creativity and functionality matter, as the judges examined every element closely to determine who would advance.

Teams bring childhood monsters to life in classroom-inspired challenge in Halloween Wars

Jonathan Bennett introduced the theme with the line:

“Your task today is to show us what monsters would look like when they were in school.”

The teams began with sketches and brainstorming sessions before moving to sugar, cake, and pumpkin stations. Several contestants pointed out the challenge of combining three art forms into a single display, with one saying:

“The hardest part is syncing our pumpkin carving with the cake structure.”

Judges reminded them that two monster figures must appear clearly in each scene, pushing groups to focus on narrative cohesion. One baker explained that they planned to bring peanut butter and jelly into a new form to match the school theme.

Another team member mentioned that the goal was to make the monsters fun while still being detailed enough to impress the judges. As the clock ticked down, tension rose in the kitchen, with some groups hurrying to refine sugar details while others worked quickly to stabilize large pumpkin carvings.

The school snack requirement was challenging, as contestants worked to translate familiar flavors like chocolate milk, apple slices, or peanut butter into edible showpieces. This balance of artistry, flavor, and storytelling provided the framework for the judges’ evaluation.

Judges review final displays and deliver the first elimination in Halloween Wars season 15

When time expired, the groups presented their finished classroom monster displays. Judges assessed both structure and taste, offering direct feedback. Shinmin Li commented,

“Your sugar details add depth, but your structure needs refinement,” while Aarti Sequeira observed, “The way you used the chocolate milk was very smart.”

Some teams impressed with bold pumpkin carvings that anchored their displays, while others struggled to tie their narrative back to the theme. Jonathan Bennett reminded contestants,

“This is only the first test, and every detail counts,” underscoring how small mistakes could influence results.

After reviewing all seven teams, the judges advanced three immediately, while others were placed under review. The final decision resulted in the elimination of one team, leaving six to continue into the next episode.

Halloween Wars' premiere highlighted how important teamwork and planning will be across the season. It also reinforced the show’s focus on both artistry and edible design, establishing momentum as the competition heads toward future challenges such as the Boogeyman’s lair and other Halloween-themed scenes.



Stay tuned for more updates.