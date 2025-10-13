Married at First Sight UK star slams show, says producers "manipulated" scenes and left him facing death threats

Luke Worley (Image via Instagram @lukeworley1)

Married At First Sight UK contestant Luke Worley has shared his concerns about how the show treats participants, saying he “wouldn’t recommend it to [his] worst enemy.”

Worley, who appeared on the 2023 season of the Channel 4 series, said that his experience on Married At First Sight was negative compared to his time on Dating Naked, hosted by Rylan Clark on Paramount+.

In an interview reported by the Daily Mail on October 12, 2025, Worley described the difference between both productions and said that his time on Dating Naked was handled with better care.

He claimed that the producers of MAFS UK focused more on creating drama than looking after contestants’ welfare.

The former contestant left the show early following a physical altercation with another participant and later received online threats.

He said that while MAFS UK provided psychologists, they were not used to prevent emotional distress. Worley added that editing practices misrepresented his words and actions, contributing to the backlash he faced after the show aired.

Editing and Married At First Sight UK production claims

Luke Worley said that the way Married At First Sight UK was edited made him appear in a false light. He stated,

“The worst part of the show is definitely the editing team. The way they edit that show should be illegal.”

According to him, conversations were cut and rearranged to change their original meaning.

He described one instance where his words were allegedly altered.

“They subbed words out from previous conversations and added them into other conversations to make me say things I didn’t actually say,” he said.

Worley noticed changes in the sound quality and claimed this was proof that the clips had been "manipulated."

One example he cited was an edited scene suggesting that he would cheat on his partner if given the chance. He clarified that this did not reflect his real views, saying,

“That is so wrong because it goes fully against everything I believe in. I’ve never cheated and I never would.”

Worley said the show’s desire to make entertainment sometimes puts participants at emotional risk.

“When they’re not showing someone in their true light, especially when it’s something so dramatic, that should be against the law,” he said. He added that while welfare staff were present, producers did little to prevent such situations.

Aftermath and industry response to the claim against Married At First Sight UK

After his appearance on Married At First Sight UK, Luke Worley said he received death threats from viewers who believed the way he was shown on television.

“I was getting genuine death threats. Shows like this put people at risk,” he said, adding that reality TV editing can harm mental health.

He compared the experience with his time on Dating Naked, saying that both the cast and crew on the Paramount+ show were treated well.

“MAFS is hectic,” Worley said. “Although the welfare team were great, it’s above them where the problems start.”

The former contestant also criticised the production company behind MAFS UK, CPL Productions, calling it “the worst” he had worked with.

He claimed that the company reacted negatively after he spoke publicly about his experience. “I spoke about this on a podcast and CPL said they will make sure I won’t work with any other TV production again,” he said.

Worley advised future contestants to approach reality TV with caution, saying that people should not expect to find love through it. “If I was going to recommend it, I’d say don’t go on there for love; go on there to get your 15 minutes of fame,” he said.

His marriage to Jay Howard from the show ended weeks after the 2023 season aired.

