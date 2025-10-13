Powerball results: Massachusetts resident claims major prize in the recent draw

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in history. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Massachusetts State Lottery has announced that one of its local players has won a significant Powerball prize after the most recent draw. The victory brings the total to the increasing number of states who this month celebrate fortunate players as the national jackpot continues to grow.

The winning ticket, according to lottery officials, had five out of six of the drawn numbers, and the player won a large amount of money. The ticket did not hit the red Powerball required to win the jackpot, but the award is still one of the bigger prizes to come from recent drawings.

Who is the Powerball winner?

The winner's identity has not been released by officials, consistent with state policy permitting players to claim awards anonymously or through a trust. The prize information and winning numbers The latest Powerball draw numbers were 1, 12, 18, 27, 56, and Powerball 4.

Power Play for the draw was 3x, benefiting some of the non-jackpot winners as they could double their total payout amounts. There were no tickets that hit all six numbers, hence the jackpot would carry over and expand until the next available draw.

The Massachusetts ticket was among numerous others throughout the United States that had five white balls, winning $1 million prizes. A few players who had selected the Power Play option received their winnings heightened to $3 million, contingent upon their selections on their tickets.

What happens coming for the jackpot

With no Powerball jackpot winner announced, the top prize of Powerball is now approximately $185 million before the next dividing. The jackpot has persisted to grow for quite a number of weeks since no ticket has been able to match the six digits. Civil players are expected to participate in the next draw, which will be conducted on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Prize claiming and lottery monuments In Massachusetts, prizes of less than $600 can be claimed from authorized retailers directly. For bigger quantities, such as prizes like this one, players are required to go through one of the state lottery services or mail a claim.

Winners typically have until one time from the draw date to claim their prize. Lottery officials still remind players to validate their tickets carefully since many small prizes are often left unclaimed every time. They also promote playing responsibly, pointing out that even massive jacks tend to gain public glances, but in fact smaller victories can be of real significance to players.

Powerball overview

Powerball is one of the most extensively playedmulti-state lottery games in the U.S., available in 45 countries, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, and players must match five figures from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball from 1 to 26 to win the jackpot.

As the coming drawing approaches, excitement continues to make among players across the country. For now, Massachusetts joins the growing list of countries celebrating recent Powerball success, while others stay for the coming chance at the expanding jackpot.