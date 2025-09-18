Did Jasmine Crockett offer to pay for Trey Reed's funeral? Viral post explored as family of Delta State University student demands answers

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference held to address MAGA Republicans decision to prioritize the impeachment of President Joe Biden over other domestic issues in the United States on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

A few days back, Trey Reed, a 21-year-old Delta State University student, was found hanging from a tree at the institution’s campus. Amid the investigation into the death, a new rumor about Jasmine Crockett, the U.S. Representative of Texas’s 30th Congressional District, has emerged on social media.

According to The News Fix on Facebook, Crockett has reportedly offered to pay for the late DSU student’s funeral. The viral post states:

“Jasmine Crockett caused a stir when she pledged to pay for the funeral of Demartravion "Trey" Reed, a Delta State University student who was found h@nged on campus. The gesture quickly went viral and received much praise, but it was the specific details in Crockett's statement about the cause of Reed's de@th that truly shocked the public…”

However, contrary to the trending claim, there is no evidence that Jasmine Crockett made such a promise. The Democratic Rep did speak about Trey Reed and Corey Zukatis’s deaths in a recent Instagram Live broadcast, but did not announce paying for the DSU student’s funeral. Crockett also shared a story featuring a post from Human Rights Campaign president, @kelleyjrobinson, that read:

“Trey Reed and Corey Zukatis should be alive.”

On the other hand, Trey Reed’s family members retained Attorney Ben Crump, who issued a statement demanding answers on their behalf. For those unaware, the University Police Chief Peeler stated that Reed appeared to take his life, and they didn’t find any evidence of foul play. Attorney Crump, on behalf of Trey’s family, said:

“We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain. I stand with this family, and I will lead a team of civil rights leaders and organizations in pursuing transparency and answers for Trey’s family.”

Previously, Jasmine Crockett questioned the investigators while criticizing the media coverage.

Jasmine Crockett calls out the media for the absence of coverage of Trey Reed’s death and other unfortunate incidents

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast, the Texan Democrat and U.S. Rep spoke about Charlie Kirk’s murder, among other topics. Crockett condemned the murder of the Turning Point USA co-founder, but criticized the media's coverage of other violent incidents. During her Tuesday, September 16 live session, Jasmine Crocket said:

“I do think that it is problematic that we have only talked about one kind of violent incident, and sadly enough, on the same day we saw students who were shot at their schools, in Colorado. No conversation. No moment of silence.”

Crockett highlighted the minimal coverage of Trey Reed and Corey Zukatis’s deaths and said:

“We also know that there are not one, but two people who have been lynched in Mississippi, just a couple of days ago, right? No conversation about that. It seems like everything in our media is dominated by, what I will absolutely say, a very tragic event.”

She continued to criticize the media:

“We don’t have any other violence that we wanna talk about? We don't have any other problems that we wanna talk about?”

Jasmine Crockett also described the cancellation of Charlie Kirk’s critics as “absolutely insane” and unconstitutional:

“It’s like there’s nothing but retribution for people that, say, were not on the same page with Charlie Kirk, like that’s absolutely insane. And it’s counter to what the Constitution stands for.”

Later, while answering her viewers’ questions, Jasmine Crockett mentioned the deaths that happened in Mississippi:

“One gentleman was Black. It was a Black student. And then, the other one was actually Caucasian.”

She told her followers that Corey Zukatis, the second victim, was a homeless person before sharing her opinion on the investigation of Trey Reed’s death:

“Just a young Black student, and it doesn’t seem like the local authorities want to investigate.”

Previously, Jasmine Crockett made headlines for comparing ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to slave patrols. Speaking to MSNBC, the Texan U.S. Rep claimed that White supremacists commit crimes “at least two to five” times more than illegal immigrants.

In a press release on Monday, September 15, she also asked for more transparency on conditions at ICE detention facilities. Rep Crockett also shared her concern for “barriers to legal access for individuals” who were detained by ICE at the Camp East Montana detention facility housed in Fort Bliss, Texas.