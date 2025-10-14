Powerball jackpot winner Edwin Castro buys up burned Los Angeles properties after wildfires

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Powerball lottery winner Edwin Castro has apparently bought up a number of properties in Los Angeles that were recently ravaged by the city's historic wildfires, The New York Post reported on Tuesday. The multimillionaire, according to real estate filings obtained this week, has begun purchasing multiple parcels of land in the regions affected by the fire, his first major move back into the public eye since winning one of the largest jackpot prizes in U.S. history.

Castro, who gained fame after winning a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022, has acquired a string of California real estate properties over the past two years. The most recent acquisitions by Castro are found in neighborhoods recently hit by the Los Angeles wildfires and include properties where houses were burned down or heavily damaged.

Multiple new property purchases have been confirmed in reports

Records acquired by The New York Post reveal that Castro purchased various lots in neighborhoods rebuilding from fire damage, some of which are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

People close to the transactions explained that the lots were recently cleared and remain empty, suggesting that there may be rebuilding or redevelopment plans. The properties are located in hillside and suburban neighborhoods, where cleanup and restoration activities continue.

Most of these properties were formerly occupied by single-family homes that were previously ravaged by wildfires that swept through the area earlier this year. Castro has yet to issue any public comments regarding the acquisitions or his long-term intentions for the parcels.

Background on the wildfires

The Los Angeles fires this year had a lasting impression on city communities, scorching thousands of acres and reducing houses in various neighborhoods to ashes. Recovery continues as officials work to remove debris, conduct environmental studies and approve rebuilding permits.

Interest from investors and property developers has subsequently increased in the affected areas, as land prices in some areas have temporarily dropped. Castro's investments all echo his previous real estate activity. Following his record win, he purchased multimillion-dollar luxury houses in Pasadena, Hollywood Hills and Altadena.

His investments have been noted for their diversity, from higher-end housing to now charred land that might be rebuilt or developed. Lottery history and public profile Edwin Castro's win of the Powerball jackpot remains the record-breaking win in U.S. history, with an estimated lump-sum payment of $997.6 million before taxes. Since then, he has largely led a low-key life, despite extensive media coverage.

His real estate deals, however, have continued to make headlines, illustrating how lottery winners diversify their fortunes following huge wins.

Real estate and redevelopment potential

Experts note that purchasing land in recently burned areas can carry both risks and opportunities. While rebuilding costs can be high, such properties are often located in desirable neighborhoods with long-term value potential. As rebuilding in wildfire zones requires adherence to stricter safety standards, any future projects on these lots would need city approval and updated fire-resistant designs.

As of now, no construction permits have been filed under Castro’s name, and it remains unclear whether the purchases are personal investments or part of a broader development plan. Officials continue to monitor the rebuilding progress in wildfire-affected areas, while residents focus on restoring their normal lives.