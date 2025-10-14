Who is Megan Walerius from Love Is Blind season 9? Age, job and more explored

Megan Walerius from Love Is Blind Season 9 (Image via Netflix)

Megan Walerius, aka “Sparkle Megan,” is among the six contestants who get engaged in Season 9 of Netflix's Love Is Blind. At the time of filming, she is listed as 35 years old.

Megan identifies herself as both an entrepreneur and a wellness professional, whose career path has been in the oil and gas industry and later transitioned into health, holistic wellness and brand partnerships.

The Denver-based entrepreneur was seeking someone in the pods who could rival her ambition, financial independence and zeal for life, which she was not shy about discussing in her episodes or even on social media.

Love Is Blind Season 9: Megan Walerius

Megan Walerius, whose real name is Megan W. Walerius, introduced herself as a “badass woman” and was upfront about her strict criteria for relationships.

Megan opened up about her requirements in the official cast announcement video and subsequently in her introduction interviews, saying that her dream man is someone who is emotionally and financially stable and not threatened by her success.

In the pods, Megan said, "Men are intimidated by my level of success." This statement is also present in her Netflix bio, as well as the show's trailer.

During Love Is Blind Season 9, Megan consistently discussed her profession and her desire for a balanced relationship, and her future partners frequently mentioned her charisma and motivation.

Early Life and Background

Megan was born under the Aries sign, and she celebrates her birthday late in March or early in April.

According to her website, her time in Colorado during her twenties and the beginning of her thirties was dedicated to her career, where she was primarily focused on establishing herself as a successful professional.

In media coverage, her net worth is sometimes estimated to be in the range of $1–3 million, although these numbers are speculative. Her prior roles reportedly include a director of nutrition position at Monarch Athletic Club (2022–23).

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Arizona State University, according to KBSD6, which also cites her wellness credentials.

On Love Is Blind Season 9, Megan was open about her past relationships, discussing a wealthy workaholic and a much younger man who is not financially stable.

When she mentioned that she was prepared to see something midway, she implied that she is willing to have an emotional engagement in tandem with a certain stability.

Career and Achievements

Megan Walerius has built a diverse career. Initially, she succeeded in the oil and gas industry throughout her twenties, amassing a notable financial base before transitioning into entrepreneurship.

Her current venture is VEYDA, a wellness company offering virtual and in-person memberships at health clubs.

VEYDA is described as “setting a new standard in personalized wellness and preventive health…powered by evidence-based care, advanced technology, and AI-driven insights.”

This commitment to holistic health aligns with Megan’s personal values, which are evident in conversations both on Love Is Blind and in off-show interviews.​

Megan’s website lists her as a holistic nutrition consultant and yoga instructor, expanding her influence beyond entrepreneurship to brand partnerships focused on wellness and transformation.

She frequently partners with businesses that share her vision.

“I partner with brands that align with my values—prioritizing wellness, clean living, and personal transformation,” Megan said in a recent interview.

Her Instagram handle @meganwalerius now boasts over 30,000 followers.

Relationships and the show’s journey

In Love Is Blind Season 9, Megan navigated several connections in the pods.

Initially drawn to Mike Brockway, a 38-year-old investor, she felt his personality mirrored those of her past partners.

However, her ties to Jordan Keltner, described as a “joke-cracking single father,” proved more intriguing: “There’s already a girl I can’t stop thinking about,” Jordan commented in the premiere episode, a quote amplified in cast interviews and Reddit discussion threads.

Megan and Jordan’s relationship faced challenges during the honeymoon segment, but their bond persisted through dramatic moments as of episode 10, with fans speculating about their future in the finale.​

Megan also briefly explored a connection with Blake Anderson, but according to episode recaps and social media chatter, unforeseen circumstances led to an emotional turn, underscoring the unpredictable nature of Love Is Blind season 9.​

Current Status

Although the relationship between Megan and Jordan is a well-kept secret that has been making headlines all the way through to the finale, her narration has already made great waves in season 9 of Love Is Blind.

The story of Megan illustrates the process of character development, readiness to experiment with dating habits, and the difficulty of compromising high expectations.

Love Is Blind season 9 is a controversial and intriguing affair, and the pursuit of Megan to establish a meaningful relationship, coupled with personal success, is a real-time example of how modern singles address romance in the media.

