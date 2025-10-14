Kris Jenner finally discloses which daughter’s photo is her phone’s lock screen

Kris Jenner (Image via Getty)

In a new episode of Amanda Hirsch’s podcast, Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kris Jenner finally revealed which of her five daughters she has on her phone wallpaper. The television star admitted that she does get a remark every single time, by whoever she is with, while joking about the remarks she faces from her other daughters due to her choice. The daughter is Kendall Jenner.

Kris Jenner further explained how there is no place of redemption once she unlocks her phone, as she admitted that she does not even have an inside wallpaper, and it’s Kendall for everything. Kris admitted in the podcast episode,

"I think it's all Kendall, all day, every day, all the time."

Kris Jenner reveals her sleepover party details with Kylie Jenner

While Kendall might be on Kris’ wallpaper, the popular television star also opened up about her fun sleepovers with Kylie Jenner and hosting Rob for dinner. Kylie is still seemingly a favorite in her mother's mind, though.

Kris explained how Kylie was number one on that morning because she spent the night with her the night before, and they had a sleepover, further revealing that they have a lot of sleepovers.

"We have dinner, we sit outside and eat," she said of her sleepover routines. "We talk about everything — so we go over the list of, like, things we need to talk about. So it might start with business, always ends up personal. And dessert is a little gossip."

The momager admitted that she feels like a Girl Scout as she likes to be organized.

"I'm like a Girl Scout. So if you give me a thing I have to do the next day, my clothes are laid out, everything's organised, table's set," she explained. "Last night was tacos with my son .... So of course, I had everything laid out and his favourite stuff. It's fun."

Kris Jenner gets candid about her viral facelift

Kris Jenner has finally broken her silence about her recent facelift. During an interview for the cover story for Vogue Arabia's September issue, the businesswoman and television star spilt the beans, saying that she had her recent cosmetic enhancement done by Dr Steven Levine, while calling it a “refresh" of her first facelift that was done 15 years ago.

Kris Jenner admitted that she wants to be the best version of herself while talking about ageing ahead of her 70th birthday, which falls in November. As she recalled having a facelift 15 years ago, Kris revealed that she decided to do this facelift because she wanted to be the best version of herself, and that makes her happy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said:

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," she explained. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”

Stay tuned for more updates.