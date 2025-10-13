What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 13, 2025

Thomas and Rachel (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 13, 2025, Chad had a rough day when his relationship with Cat ended, forcing him to defend himself against Jennifer’s criticism. Marlena tried to help Rachel in therapy, unaware that the girl’s sneaky habits were returning. At the Horton house, guilt and tension filled the air.

Meanwhile, Brady told Tate the baby wasn’t his, shocking him but also freeing him. Tate then rushed to stop Holly from leaving town, and their emotional airport reunion brought them closer again.

Elsewhere, EJ’s secret plans began to fall apart as Cat’s curiosity pushed her too close to the truth. Heartbroken and distracted, she became an easy target for his manipulation and maybe something even darker ahead.

Marlena guides Rachel while old habits die hard

Marlena met with Rachel to check how therapy was going and encouraged her to share her feelings. Rachel worried that Dr. Fuller might be telling Marlena everything, but Marlena promised she wasn’t.

Feeling safe, Rachel confessed she had told Thomas things about Cat, which worried Marlena.

Later, Marlena took Rachel to the Horton house, where Chad was still upset over his breakup with Cat.

Rachel tearfully apologized to Thomas, but once the adults were gone, she told him it was good that Chad and Cat split up and that he should help keep them apart. Her old manipulative ways were clearly returning.

Chad’s heartbreak deepens as Jennifer lashes out

Earlier on Days of Our Lives, Chad told Jennifer that he had broken up with Cat. Instead of supporting him, Jennifer got angry and accused him of choosing Cat over his family.

When she said Thomas wanted to live with her, Chad lost his temper and said his son wasn’t going anywhere. Both ended up upset.

When Marlena arrived, she helped calm things down and reminded Chad that love is often judged before it’s accepted. Still, her words didn’t ease his pain.

After she left with Rachel, Chad sat quietly, thinking about everything he had lost.

Tate learns the truth about the baby

Brady shocked Tate by revealing that the baby he thought was his wasn’t biologically his. The DNA results proved it, leaving Tate stunned but also relieved. His sadness quickly turned into hope for a fresh start with Holly.

When Tate learned Holly was about to leave town, he rushed to Maggie’s house for flight details. Ignoring Maggie’s warnings, he went to the airport and stopped Holly before she boarded.

He told her everything, the truth about Sophia, the mistake, and his real feelings. Holly forgave him, and their reunion ended with her deciding to stay in Salem.

EJ’s game of deceit and Cat’s dangerous curiosity

At DiMera Enterprises on Days of Our Lives, Cat tried to stay calm after her breakup with Chad. EJ pretended to care and offered to distract her with a tour of the new facility.

During the tour, Cat mentioned having lunch with Gwen and used it to ask questions about EJ’s work. He seemed uneasy, especially when she asked to see the secured lab.

The “lab” turned out to be an empty, locked room with an unfinished wall. EJ quickly changed the subject and left.

Once he was gone, Cat returned, took photos, and looked through the hole in the wall, finding nothing but silence.

Salem’s night ends with mixed emotions

At the Pub, Marlena and Brady talked about everything that had happened. When EJ walked in, Marlena noticed Rachel looked uncomfortable around him.

EJ acted friendly, but Marlena could tell something about him scared Rachel, even if she didn’t know why.

Meanwhile, Jennifer stood alone in the town square by Tom and Alice’s plaque. She quietly prayed for guidance, unsure how to keep her family together.

The episode ended on a bittersweet note, with everyone in Salem facing secrets and doubts about who they could really trust.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.