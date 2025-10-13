Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 3 recap: Deck drama escalates as crew fumbles and guests drift away

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 3 (Image via Bravo TV)

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 3, titled Excess Baggage, shows glimpses of the superyacht Bravado’s crew facing new problems and making big blunders just as guests grow restless and the deck team's dysfunction escalates into confusion.

At the start of the episode, the Bravado deck crew is clearly struggling with Bosun Nathan Gallagher, overwhelmed by the team's miscommunication and serious lack of urgency. Nathan, Max, Christian, and others argue over simple tasks.

As Max asks Christian to return a hose to the sundeck, Christian’s stagnant response kindles a tense conflict, leading to an argument, which Nathan tries to calm, instructing both men to sort out their issues off-deck and focus on guest service.​

However, the fight continues, leaving him frustrated. Nathan, in a confessional, remarked:

"It's definitely a clash of egos, but they're not actually alpha men."

Nathan’s problems are worsened by Tessa Budd, whose inexperience and sheer indifference frustrate everyone. Nathan calls a strict meeting where he warns his team that safety is not optional and they need to show some urgency, singling out Max as his reference point, demanding Christian obey instructions swiftly.

The deck crew messes up big this time as guests arrive in Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 3

The new charter guests arrive in Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 3, who are very demanding and critical, testing the patience of the hospitality team, especially Josh.

Jack, one of the guests from two seasons ago, is very specific in his demands, raising the pressure.

While the team successfully gets the yacht off the dock and the season’s first big meal goes smoothly, a series of errors follow that nearly puts the charter in danger.​

The worst blunder happens during the water activities of guests. Nathan reminds the team that all guests must not only wear life vests but also receive proper instruction on using water toys like SEABOBs and eFoils.

Christian, however, sends guest Sam off on a jet ski with the assurance that you’ll get it. Apart from that, there were no formal instructions or safety guidance.

This results in Sam drifting away from the yacht. Nathan quickly acts to rescue Sam while Captain Sandy Yawn watches in horror, noting,

"Tessa and Christian have no idea what they are doing. Never leave those two alone."

Nathan, clearly frustrated with all the mishaps, concluded in a producer interview,

"I want to have my team's back, but it's starting to be difficult. It's just a f–kin’ nightmare."

Tessa, in a confessional, however, tries to blame Nathan for the issue, citing his vague and inconsistent guidance, but the show displays flashbacks proving her and Christian's careless mistakes.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott works overtime to hold the boat together, training newcomers and handling the high-maintenance guests.

Observing the chaos, she confesses in her confessional that paint is expensive and needs a solid, tip-earning team.

She admitted feeling a sense of jealousy, realizing that Max likes Kizzi, she urges Nathan to act quickly if he’s interested, as Max is charming. Nathan replies, saying that,

"Aesha, I don’t lose."

Inside the galley, Josh prepares a truffle-forward menu ordered by the guests; however, as the first plate goes out, Max is caught eating several truffles. One guest is left without the dish, which forces Josh and Aesha to run to locate a replacement.

Late into the night, Jack, one of the guests, requests a Sichuan chicken. Kizzi volunteers to deliver it, but arrives too late, and Jack is already asleep by the time she finally offers the dish.

Christian and Max’s clash continues again earlier when Tessa tells Max that Christian refused to clean a zone. Max calls Christian out over the radio, with Christian denying that he said something; however, flashbacks reveal the truth.

Nathan warns them to involve Captain Sandy if their squabbling doesn’t stop.

Throughout the episode, Captain Sandy discusses with Nathan regarding the crew's performance.

He admitted that they had a lot to learn, remaining positive that his team would get there eventually. Captain Sandy advised him, saying,

"I know you want perfection, but when you're showing people how to do this, they'll follow you. When you're bosun, you have a lot more responsibility, and I need you to show me you can do this."

Stay tuned for more updates.