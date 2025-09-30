Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 1 recap: New chaos ensues amidst new crew members

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 has finally returned on Bravo with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm. As the crew sailed through the waters of Greece, Croatia, Italy, France, and Malta, season 10 will be based mostly in Barcelona, Spain. The show brought back Aesha Scott, along with deckhand Max.

As the new season introduces Chef Josh, stewards Kizzi and Victoria, along with deckhands Christian and Tessa, the deck team faces new challenges in the new season. The brand new season will take place aboard the new motor yacht Bravado. This is the first time that the ship has appeared in the series. Season 10 kicks off with a word from the future. As Nathan narrates:

“I thought that I was going to come on as a first-time Bosun and kill it. Boy, was I wrong.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 1: A little sneak peek

As the first episode kicks off, it shows the start of filming on Below Deck Season 10. The entire crew is making their way to the yacht, while Christian has already scored a random phone number. Victoria reveals that this is her first job on a superyacht. Viewers saw Captain Sandy motoring the gorgeous superyacht Bravado into its slip in Barcelona while Aesha joined her for the first time, making a big announcement that she is engaged. Josh arrives next while Captain Sandy says:

“He’s gonna be great.”

In an unexpected turn of events, Tessa drops a text explaining that she was suffering from an acute case of food poisoning at her hotel. Max Salvador had to step in as the temporary replacement due to Nathan Gallagher's absence. The Captain also opened up about Nathan Gallagher.

"He will pay attention. But he has got to learn it’s a learning curve. I don’t care whatever role you’re in, it is all new. Nathan transforms into this child when he sits on a WaveRunner and he forgets about whatever else is going on around him."

Nathan Gallagher faces new challenges in Below Deck Mediterranean season 10

Nathan Gallagher faces new challenges in the new season, while calling the charter season “one of the toughest times” in his entire life. As viewers got a little sneak peek in the trailer, Nathan seemingly got a big surprise as he rekindled romance with Below Deck stew, Gael Cameron.

The two welcomed a son, Kayden Cameron-Gallagher, in June 2025. But getting to that point looks to be a bumpy ride, as the trailer shows not only a montage of hookups, but also Gael tearfully confronting Nathan, telling Nathan,

“You’ve hurt me so much, and not only did you hurt me the first time, you hurt me again and again.”

Nathan seemingly ran into trouble while navigating his team as a bosun, with the brand new showing Sandy yelling at him:

“Get your f—king s—t together on this deck, you understand?”

Watch episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Viewers can later stream on Hayu in the UK and Ireland. Stay tuned for more updates.