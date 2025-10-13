Tensions rise as Max and Christian clash on Below Deck Mediterranean

Max Salvador from Below Deck Mediterranean (Image via Instagram @belowdeckbravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10, Episode 3 aired on October 13, 2025, continuing the story of the crew aboard the yacht Bravado.

The episode focused on returning deckhand Max and his interactions with Christian, one of his teammates. Max, who appeared in a previous season, faced challenges working with a new team under Bosun Nathan’s leadership.

The episode also showed the crew dealing with communication problems and small mistakes that affected their work on deck.

The quote, “Don’t call me bro any more, bro,” came from Max after a disagreement with Christian.

Their argument started when Captain Sandy discovered stains on the yacht and learned that Christian had not completed his cleaning duties.

The situation created tension among the deck team and tested Nathan’s ability to manage conflict.

Alongside the deck issues, the episode followed the interior crew managing demanding guests and lighthearted moments between team members.

However, the main focus remained on the deck crew’s teamwork problems, which caused confusion and frustration during their daily tasks.

Team struggles with communication and leadership in Below Deck Mediterranean

The episode opened with Max and Christian trying to resolve earlier disagreements.

Bosun Nathan encouraged them to “have a conversation when you’re off the boat.” Despite this, misunderstandings continued as work tasks were left incomplete.

When Captain Sandy noticed the yacht’s side was not properly cleaned, Christian admitted that he had not finished the job but blamed others.

Max, frustrated by the situation, told him, “Don’t call me bro any more, bro,” signaling the end of their brief friendship.

Nathan attempted to mediate, but his team showed signs of inexperience.

Tessa was often seen walking away from deck duties, while Christian struggled to follow instructions.

Max, still trying to prove his improvement since season eight, became visibly upset when the mistakes reflected poorly on him.

Later, an accident occurred when Nathan operated a pulley that struck Christian in the face.

The incident caused concern among the crew but did not lead to serious injury.

Christian later drifted off on a jet ski and reported over the radio, “I tried to start, but it doesn’t,” showing continued confusion about his duties.

Captain Sandy reminded Nathan to take responsibility for his team and hinted that someone might be fired if the issues continued.

Crew interactions and guest moments in Below Deck Mediterranean

While the deck crew faced problems, the rest of the team dealt with guests and personal conversations.

Aesha, Kizzi, and Gael brought humor to the night out, though their discussions often surprised other crew members. Kizzi revealed,

“I came off my last boat with three STDs,” while joking with her colleagues.

Later, she told Aesha about “vajazzling,” leading Nathan to comment that he wanted a “sparkly cobra” as his own decoration.

During a night out, Max and Christian shared an unusual exchange. Max demonstrated hypnosis and said, “With hypnosis, you can give orgasm to people.”

Christian played along, but their friendship soon deteriorated after the cleaning dispute.

The crew tried to ease the tension through dancing and humor, with Nathan suggesting, “Maybe just hug it out.”

Meanwhile, new charter guest Jack from Below Deck Down Under arrived with large amounts of luggage and several unusual requests.

Late at night, he ordered “a Xanax and Sichuan chicken,” though only food was provided.

Kizzi prepared chili con carne in the microwave when the kitchen was closed, but Jack had fallen asleep before it arrived.

By the end of the episode, Captain Sandy observed the growing tension on deck and prepared to let Nathan decide who to keep or dismiss from the team.

_____________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.