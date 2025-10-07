Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 2 recap: Drama heats up as the crew gets "Stingled Out"

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 premiered on September 29, 2025, with Captain Sandy, along with three crew members, returning for another wild charter season.

In the second episode, titled Stingled Out, the crew on the luxury yacht Bravado faces challenges as pressures increase and leadership struggles.

The episode focuses on the deck team's struggles to work together effectively under the new leadership of Bosun Nathan and the escalating tension between deckhands Max and Christian, along with Kizzi trying to flirt with all the members of the crew.

Meanwhile, chef Josh prepares strange dining requests from guests, attempting to keep service smooth despite setbacks.

Details explored of episode 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 aired on October 6, 2025

Below Deck Mediterranean episode 2 opens with the deck team struggling with basic tasks. Nathan, the green bosun, is struggling to lead the deck crew efficiently, which causes frustration among the team.

Max takes on much of the deck work and openly criticizes Nathan's inability to manage the team. Nathan admits,

"This is actually terrible, as Max tells him, I have to put fire into your *ss."

Tensions arise further when Christian ignores assigned tasks like inflating water toys and returning the hose, which leads to conflicts with Max. Christian snaps at Max, saying,

"You really want to do it, you can do it your f*cking self."

Max teases him, asking to push the buttons, further escalating the conflict with Christian feeling triggered, and Max joking:

"I'm more loco than you."

Captain Sandy steps in to scold both of them and even Nathan as he fails to call out distances.

She suggests to Nathan that he must improve his leadership, saying:

"We look like amateurs, because we are, I feel like I’m docking blind."

The guests on the Bravado have high expectations, and Chef Josh is under pressure to deliver their desired meals.

Despite some initial concerns and dislikes about certain dishes, the guests were satisfied with the meals.

Captain Sandy Yawn notices and observes the challenges with a wise eye, as she offers support to Nathan and provides him guidance and encouragement.

Yet, her patience runs thin when the crews keep on committing errors and this makes her doubt the fitness of the crew to handle the tough yachting environment.

Kizzi, one of the stews, begins openly flirting with the male deckhands, causing tension and complicating professional relations on the deck.

She jokingly tells a friend on FaceTime that she plans to f*ck everyone this season, and Max admits to liking her.

Josh, the chef, also flirts with Kizzi while trying to keep his cool as the demanding guests have very specific and challenging dining requests.

After flirting with Josh, she told:

"I’m a massive flirt. I love the person I’m seeing to be kind of obsessed with me in a slightly unhealthy manner."

The charter guests are demanding but ultimately pleased with their experience, rating the service 12/10 despite some concerns like a cold galley, and Davinci, one of their guests, announces that he didn't like Tiramisu.

Then, Josh opened a fridge and pulled out a second dessert he had prepared.

The guests enjoy their outing to a quaint old town, although it is disappointing with a lack of high-end shopping options.

Max saw a jellyfish in the water, exclaiming,

"They’re f*cking gorgeous."

Then, he leans on to touch the jellyfish's eye, as he rubs, all its residue gets on his hand, which causes a stinging sensation hinting at possible poisoning.

Aesha immediately calls the medical help and informs Sandy, who asks him why he touched the fish.

However, everything gets normal the next day, and all the toxins get removed as Max puts his face in the sink, washing it with water.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

