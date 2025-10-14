Did Meghan Markle really invite herself to Paris Fashion Week? What the Balenciaga designer said

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Balenciaga’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, revealed in a The Cut interview that Megan Markle had contacted him to secure an invitation to his October 4, 2025, show. The Italian designer told the magazine:

“She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise.”

He added that seeing her at his show was a beautiful surprise.

Meghan Markle debuted Paris Fashion Week by attending Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga show on October 4, 2025. The Duchess of Sussex made headlines as she stepped out in a white silk cape worn over a button-down shirt and cream pants.

She complemented the chic look with pointy-toed heels: her slicked-back hairdo and simple stud earrings channelled sophistication.



A spokesperson for the Suits actress told media outlets that Markle attended the show to lend support to Piccioli on his first show for the controversial brand:

“Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”

The spokesperson added that Markle:

“long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted on a romantic date at the Chez Margaux

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed having dinner at a swanky New York City restaurant over the weekend. Markle looked stylish in a strapless dress, while her husband looked dapper in a blue suit and a white button-down shirt.



Days before, the power couple attended the Project Healthy Minds gala on October 9, 2025. They received the Humanitarians of the Year Award at the event for their efforts to improve mental health globally.

The couple, in a joint statement, expressed that they were proud to be longtime partners of the Project Healthy Minds, and working to improve mental wellbeing was important work for them:

"Working with families and young people to prioritise safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honoured to support them. "

They attended the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival the next day.

