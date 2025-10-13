Married at First Sight UK star Sarah questions her marriage after emotional dinner party

Sarah from MAFS UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married At First Sight UK continued on E4 with another dramatic dinner party where bride Sarah became emotional over her marriage with Dean, saying she “can’t keep doing this.”

The episode followed their ongoing struggle to connect, which has been a key focus throughout the season.

The pair’s relationship began with uncertainty after Sarah admitted on their wedding day that Dean was not her “usual type.”

Their honeymoon in the Maldives did not improve their bond, as disagreements and tense conversations continued.

Sarah also faced criticism for her comments about Dean’s weight and her lack of attraction to him.

In the latest episode that aired on October 13, 2025, tensions rose when Sarah was asked if she felt a “spark” with Dean.

She replied “no,” later telling the camera, “I just can’t keep doing it. I can’t change my feelings.”

Her reaction sparked emotional moments between the couple as they tried to decide whether to stay together or move on.

Dinner party tension in Married At First Sight UK

The dinner party brought together all the couples for another group meeting, and questions about Sarah and Dean’s connection quickly surfaced. When Sarah was asked,

“Do you feel like there is a spark?” she answered, “No,” before turning to Dean and asking, “What am I supposed to say?”

Dean appeared upset, while Sarah later told producers off-camera,

“I just can’t keep doing it. I can’t change my feelings.”

The couple had already been facing challenges after earlier disagreements on their honeymoon.

Earlier in the series, experts addressed Sarah’s behavior toward Dean, encouraging her to reflect on her comments. She later apologized and said she was not a disrespectful person. However, her uncertainty about the marriage continued to show.

As the dinner progressed, it became clear that the pair were struggling to find common ground.

The other participants watched as their interaction became tense, with Dean expressing frustration at the lack of connection between them.

Friends confront the couple in Married At First Sight UK

In another part of the episode, Sarah and Dean hosted a dinner at their new apartment for their friends James and Caitlin.

The meeting was meant to help the couple reconnect, but it quickly led to a serious conversation about their relationship.

Sarah told the guests, “It’s been a tough couple of weeks,” while Dean said he was glad Sarah had a familiar face around.

Away from the table, Sarah admitted,

“James might give me a grilling when he hears about what’s been going on in the past couple of weeks.”

During the dinner, James questioned Sarah about what she had learned about Dean since the honeymoon.

When she struggled to answer, he commented off-camera, “He’s one of the most charismatic people I know. Anything she had learned about him would have been an interesting fact.”

As the evening continued, Dean mentioned that he had shouted at Sarah for being “disrespectful” during their trip. Sarah explained,

“I said I’d got the ick because of the jokes and the singing. I had said to Dean previously, I wasn’t a massive fan of them, and I think on the honeymoon it became more intense.”

James reacted strongly, saying, “Ick is a horrible word. It came as a shock. That makes me feel worried, it’s muggy.” Later, he told Dean privately, “She shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it.”

Dean, reflecting on the conversation, said to the camera, “Do I stay and fight, or do I let go?” leaving viewers questioning what the couple’s future might hold.

________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.