Are the water jet shoes real or fake? Viral hydrosteps video debunked

Water jet shoes (Photo: Instagram/@inspiringdesignsnet)

A viral water jet shoes video uploaded by Inspiring Designs has gone viral. It shows people wearing the shoes and gliding over bodies of water. The website describes the product as having a dual-jet module inside a transparent midsole chamber.

Inspiring Design claims that the shoes would be powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery, which would be connected to the wearer's waistband.

The battery could be charged with a USB-C fast charger, and after being fully charged, the water jet shoes could be used for thirty to sixty minutes.

The time supposedly depends on various factors, such as the person's weight, water conditions, and speed settings. Inspiring Designs claims that using their shoes would feel like the wearer is flying and surfing at the same time.

"Water Jet Shoes are self-contained aquatic sneakers that lift and propel you using compact turbines embedded in the soles. They blend wearable tech with hydroflight-style excitement, so you can cruise a lagoon, trace lazy S-curves across a resort pool, or blast forward for a quick sprint," the website stated.

The viral water jet shoes are fake. Currently, it is a design concept created by Inspiring Designs.

The website clearly states that the shoes are not "engineered, tested, or certified," and no prototype has been developed. The viral video is AI-generated.

However, the videos of water jet shoes have gone massively viral, garnering millions of views. Some netizens seem to believe that the product is genuine.

"The Water Jet Shoes you see here are a design concept, not a real product you can buy yet. They illustrate how compact turbines, a wearable battery pack, and lean-to-steer controls could work together for on-water movement, but the shoes have not been engineered, tested, or certified for actual use," Inspiring Designs stated.

Water jet shoes are seemingly inspired by flyboarding

Flyboarding is an extreme water sport where a person stands on a board that is connected to a jet ski by a hose. It sends a jet of water to push the board up into the air.

Although it is a popular sport, it is considered to be challenging to master.

According to Water Sports Planet, several things should be kept in mind while flyboarding, such as wearing a life jacket, helmet, and avoiding other people and boats.

There is also a chance that a person could come into contact with marine life, such as sharks, jellyfish, heavy coral reefs, seals, and sea lions. It is advised to avoid sensitive marine environments and native wildlife.

Prolonged flyboarding in the sun can lead to sunburns, dehydration, and even sunstroke. Riders also end up getting neck, back, and head injuries due to inexperience.

Falling on a hard surface or on the water from a high height could be life-threatening as well.

It is advised by professionals to take necessary lessons before engaging in water sports. Notably, in most popular tourist spots, proper guidelines are maintained, and flyboarding professionals are available. Stay tuned for more updates on viral videos such as the water jet shoes.