Who is Nick Amato from Love Is Blind? Age, job, and more explored

Nick Amato from Love is Blind (Image Via Tudum by Netflix)

Nick Amato was one of the most talked-about contestants of Love Is Blind Season 9, not only due to his relationship with Annie Lancaster but also for the controversies surrounding his on-screen remarks.

The Colorado-based 28-year-old luxury watch dealer captured attention due to his confident personality, as well as statements that would need clarification subsequently.

Love Is Blind Season 9: Nick’s background

Love Is Blind Season 9, filmed in Denver, Colorado, follows 32 singles who agreed to get engaged without ever seeing each other face-to-face. Among the new faces was Nick Amato, who quickly became known in the pods as “the watch guy” due to his profession.

Nick described himself as a “Wish.com Zac Efron” — a self-given nickname. According to Netflix’s official bio, Nick is a luxury watch dealer and co-founder of 1MoreTime Watches, a company built alongside a longtime friend. The company is mainly an online business, with a physical location based in Summit, New Jersey.

Nick had an adventurous life in the Colorado mountains before joining the pods. His Instagram posts reveal his interests in triathlons, motorcycles, and skydiving, describing his history of being a competitive triathlete and adrenaline jockey.

Born in 1997, Nick Amato is 28 years old and identified as a Capricorn in his cast introduction. Before joining Love Is Blind Season 9, he had officiated his sister’s wedding in 2021 — a fact he shared proudly on the show, saying, “Hopefully, I’ll be the one to say ‘I do’ this time,” according to Elite Daily.​

The controversy around his comments

Nick found himself in the center of controversy midway through Love Is Blind Season 9 following a conversation with Annie Lancaster about children and the LGBTQ+ community.

During Episode 4, he asked whether identifying as LGBTQ+ at a young age could be a “fad.” The comment drew immediate backlash online, prompting him to clarify his intention through multiple statements after the episode aired.​

In a video statement posted to Instagram on October 3, 2025, Nick explained,

“That conversation was very heavily sliced and diced. You can call me shallow and say I lack depth of character — that’s fine. This is reality TV; it’s all fair game.”

He also noted that his full context was edited out, claiming that the discussion had been “assembled to stir controversy.” In a later post, he added, “I need to accept responsibility, but a lot of what was said was not represented accurately.”

Netflix did not issue an official comment on the situation, but Nick reiterated that the producers “advised him to clarify” the sequence of events after seeing the online reaction.

Despite the criticism, Nick stated that he had “learned a lot” from the incident and attributed his initial misunderstanding to his Midwestern upbringing.​

Relationship with Annie Lancaster

Nick Amato’s relationship with Annie Lancaster was another major storyline on Love Is Blind Season 9. The two got engaged sight unseen after building a strong emotional connection in the pods.

However, their post-engagement journey saw tension from the beginning. According to Swooon, their disagreements intensified just days before their scheduled wedding.​

On the night before their split, Annie expressed doubts about how much Nick loved her, to which he replied:

“I do love you, and if you can’t see that, it’s concerning.”

The following day, Nick decided to end the relationship, explaining that he was “unhappy” and that they had “fundamental disagreements.” Annie responded by saying:

“It’s not fair of you to give me a no.”

As their conversation grew emotional, she was seen texting someone, writing, “90% sure no wedding.” Fans across forums and social media widely discussed this moment.​

During one argument, Nick tried to express the disconnect in their relationship, saying:

“You’re putting me through the extremes right now in so many ways. You’re saying, you’re showing up for me, you’re not showing up for me. I love you, you don’t love me.”

The exchange became one of the most quoted lines from the season’s emotional 10th episode.​

Current status

Following his breakup from Annie, Nick Amato continued to engage with the Love Is Blind fan community via interviews and Instagram posts, where he thanked viewers for “holding him accountable” and “helping him grow.”

While he has kept most details of his personal life private since filming, his watch business, 1MoreTime Watches, remains active and continues to promote luxury pieces online.

