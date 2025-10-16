"I would never do that": Love Is Blind's Annie blames editing for her and Nick's controversial LGBTQ+ conversation

Annie from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 star Annie recently addressed her controversial pod conversation with ex-partner Nick, where they seemingly discussed LGBTQ+ identities being a “fad.”

In the October 14 episode of The Viall Files podcast, Annie denied calling LGBTQ+ identities a “fad” and blamed editing for making their conversation deliver a certain narrative.



“I would never do that, and I would always love my children, my friends, my family, and support anyone in the queer community,” she said.



The Love Is Blind star and Nick made headlines when, during their time in the pods, they were shown expressing concerns about raising children who might identify with the LGBTQ+ community.

At one point in their conversation, Nick noted that children identifying with the community was contributing to a “fad,” to which Annie agreed.

However, while speaking on The Viall Files podcast, Annie denied the allegations, claiming that their chats were edited and clips were added “conveniently” to give their conversation a specific agenda.

“I’m not a homophobe at all”: Love Is Blind star Annie extends her support for the community







Looking back on the conversation in the pods, Annie stressed that she would love her children irrespective of their identities.

Annie said,



"By Nick [Amato] asking me what I would do if my child came out to me as LGBTQ, I paused because I have a lot of people, like, my family … and friends [who] are also queer in the community."



She added:



“This group of people is already fighting adversity. They’re already, kind of, struggling [and] they’re having to face these people [who] don’t accept them. I would never want to be one of those people.”



The Love Is Blind star continued that everyone deserved love, especially children.

Annie then stated that she did not believe being gay is a “fad.”

According to her, that part of her and Nick’s conversation was “clipped from another part” of their discussion where they were talking about something “very different.”

She alleged that parts of their conversation were “clipped very conveniently” to make it sound like something else.

She then claimed that she and Nick were talking about the “over-s*xualization” of children’s TV shows.



“We were talking about [whether] we think putting s*x out into the world is a fad, like, overusing s*x, selling s*x and over-s*xualization in kids’ shows,” she said.



Reflecting on the backlash she experienced for that conversation, Annie claimed that people left “one-star reviews” on her salon and called her a “homophobe.”

However, she dismissed their opinions as incorrect.



“I just want to be so clear, like, I am not a homophobe at all. I completely support the queer community [and] those are some of my best friends,” Annie said.



Nick had previously addressed the controversy in an October 3 Instagram video, where he said that “being gay is perfectly normal,” claiming their conversation was altered by editors.

Love Is Blind season 9 released a new batch of episodes on October 15, 2025, in which Annie’s time on the show came to an end.

Nick ended things with her, saying he was unhappy in their relationship and that he worried about making the wrong choice.

Annie, however, was not pleased with his decision and warned Nick that he would later regret it.

Stay tuned for more updates.