What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 15, 2025

On the October 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital, emotional confrontations, tense reunions, and new revelations unfold across Port Charles. At Steinmauer Prison, Lulu urges Valentin to help Charlotte move forward, while Charlotte confronts Jack about his hidden motives.

Tracy turns to Marco for legal help in ousting a “squatter,” while Britt and Vaughn’s encounter at the Metro Court leads to sharp exchanges and surprising warnings. Ronnie offers Gio advice about family, and Brook Lynn hatches a plan to make Ronnie feel like part of the Quartermaine clan.

Meanwhile, Molly grows worried about her missing father, leading to a shocking discovery when Cody finds Ric tied up in Alexis’s cellar. As chaos erupts between Ric, Alexis, Ava, and Kristina, Dante and Gio share a quiet moment at Bobbie’s.

The episode closes with Lulu and Charlotte’s emotional goodbye, and Jack demanding answers from Valentin about Faison’s final project.

Today on General Hospital, at Steinmauer Prison, Lulu meets Valentin before he visits with Charlotte. She insists he tell Charlotte that it is okay to move on with her life, even if he is not around.

Valentin assures Lulu that he has always put Charlotte first and allowed himself to be caught for her sake.

In the hallway, Charlotte confronts Jack, accusing him of using her to get to her father. She tells him that even though her dad might be guilty, at least he is not pretending to be innocent.

When Charlotte finally sees Valentin, they share a tearful hug. Valentin tells her he wants her to be happy. He also warns her and Rocco not to trust Britt, who has returned to town.

At the Metro Court bar, Vaughn and Britt exchange insults. Marco and Lucas sit nearby until Tracy interrupts their lunch, demanding legal help.

With Diane and Alexis unavailable, she turns to Marco to help her contest Monica’s will and remove Ronnie from her house.

Marco explains that probate cases take years and advises her to make others see Ronnie as a problem if she wants results. Later, Britt grills Lucas about Brad’s disappearance, insisting he must know something.

Lucas denies it, then warns Vaughn to stay away from his niece. Britt mocks Vaughn’s issues with Joss and hints she could expose him if it benefits her.

At Bobbie’s, Gio is now working behind the counter when Ronnie stops in for lunch. They talk about family. Gio confides that he recently learned his mother was not his biological mother.

Ronnie tells him she understands and urges him not to push his family away. Before leaving, she gives him a generous tip. She also advises him to make things right while there is still time.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn unpacks Lila’s tea set and reveals to Chase her plan to throw a tea party in Monica’s honor to help Ronnie feel included. Ronnie hesitates but agrees when Brook Lynn explains it is about continuing Monica’s legacy.

Tracy walks in, suspicious of the plan, and demands to know what Ronnie is taking from her family now.

At the police station, Molly tells Dante she is worried about Ric, who has gone silent. Dante traces his phone, and the location shocks Molly.

Cody follows a lead to Alexis’s cellar, where he finds Ric tied up and gagged.

Inside the house, Alexis and Ava talk about their uneasy alliance when Ric suddenly staggers in, furious. He accuses Alexis and Ava of kidnapping him, while they claim they were fixing his crimes.

As the argument escalates, Cody calls them all crazy and leaves, just as Molly arrives at the door.

Meanwhile, Dante grabs coffee at Bobbie’s and shares a smile with Gio. Across town, Jack corners Valentin, demanding answers about Faison’s final project.

