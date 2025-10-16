“Had me fooled” : The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist makes shocking allegations against Gerry Turner

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor alum, Theresa Nist, who was married to Jerry Turner, has finally broken her silence about their short-lived marriage. In a recent episode of the podcast, She’s All Bach, Nist stated that she chose not to talk about the allegations hurled at him by Turner; however, she admitted to being disappointed that Gerry had decided to talk about her in such a manner.

Theresa Nist opened up in response to Gerry Turner’s allegations against her in his upcoming book, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV. Gerry has claimed in his memoir that he felt trapped in his marriage with Nist. She went on to say how Gerry’s behavior behind closed doors makes a lot more sense now, and while talking about the marriage, Theresa admitted:

“ (He) had me fooled”.

The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist gets candid about Gerry Turner’s claims

In an interview with US Weekly, Theresa Nist opened up about all the allegations made by Turner:

“It makes me very sad to think that he felt empty and trapped. I wish he had said something and just ended it. But at least now I understand why he was so hurtful to me so many times. And I will say this. Those in glass houses should not throw stones. I do wish him all the best.”

In a recent interview on a podcast, She’s All Bach, Theresa went on to say that nothing that Turner said about her or how their conversations went is accurate.

The Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner said he felt “trapped”

In his upcoming memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV, Gerry Turner reveals how he felt trapped in his marriage with Theresa Nist. The former television personality admitted that he opened up to his fellow Golden Bachelor contestant, Faith Martin, about feeling “trapped” feeling, while admitting that he felt like he was doing the right thing, but he just did not feel overjoyed about it.

“And I was, I believe, made out to be a villain.” On the show, I did not have a feeling that that’s what was going on. In retrospect, when I’d start hearing comments or putting pieces together, I’d go, ‘Oh, now that comment makes more sense."

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Turner further stated that Theresa “should be worried” about what he is going to reveal in his memoir. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist met on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. The former pair soon married months later on “The Golden Wedding” special.

However, the marital bliss was short-lived as the pair separated just three months after the ceremony in April of 2024. Gerry Turner also added that, in the big picture, he is happy that it all happened the way it did, because it got him to where he is today.

Gerry Turner's new memoir, The Golden Years, soon hits shelves on November 4. Stay tuned for more updates.