“You should have called off the wedding”: The Golden Bachelor alum Theresa Nist addresses ongoing allegations by Gerry Turner

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor alum, Theresa Nist, has finally broken the silence about the ongoing claims made by her ex-husband, Gerry Turner, in his memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned From Love, Loss, and Reality TV.

Theresa Nist has opened up about the whole fallout during her recent appearance on an episode of the Dear Shandy podcast. Nist did not hold back as she shared her side of the story of what happened when they were together.

Gerry Turner met Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor. As their relationship grew, the two eventually got engaged and later married.

However, the marriage turned out to be short-lived as they got divorced just three months after their wedding. While talking about the claims that Turner made in his memoir,

“Not one of the stories that I have read is the way it happened. You should have called off the wedding"

The Golden Bachelor alum Theresa Nist gets candid about the claims on the Dear Shandy podcast

During her recent appearance on the Dear Shandy podcast, the Golden Bachelor alum claimed that none of the stories are true.

Nist admitted that she felt like she had no choice but to address Turner's accusations despite “never planning to speak about the relationship again."

Nist talked about the claims that Turner made in his memoir, saying,

“You did me no favors by marrying a woman that you did not want to marry,” she directed at her ex. “You should not. You should have called off the wedding. No matter that we were on TV, that didn't matter. This was our lives. You should have stopped it.”

Theresa also pointed out that if Gerry indeed wanted to be with Leslie, she would have applauded it. Nist made this statement in reference to Turner writing about his struggle to choose between her and runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Nist further stated that she would have supported Gerry and would have been so happy, even if he decided Leslie.

Theresa Nist clears the air about Gerry Turner’s claims in his memoir

Gerry Turner mentions in his memoir an incident that occurred during his first trip to Nist’s home in New Jersey, just five days after their marriage.

Turner claimed that Nist asked him to sleep on the sofa and “ignored opportunities for intimacy.” Theresa Nist has addressed this claim, saying that her bed was simply not big enough for the two of them.

“He said, ‘Oh, I can sleep on the couch if you want me to.’ He offered to sleep on the couch. I did not ask him to sleep on the couch. And I said, ‘Oh, Gerry, would you?"

She also clarified by revealing that she immediately ordered a king-size mattress and even renovated the primary bedroom, with the help of her daughter.

While talking about the incident, Nist said,

“I even sent him photos of our progress, like, ‘We're almost done. Look at this. We put it together in a day and it's beautiful,’ ” she said. “He never came back. And he doubted it, and he said, ‘Yeah, but did you put the window coverings up?”

Stay tuned for more updates.