“I feel great about them”: The Golden Bachelor alum Mel Owens gets candid about his feelings for Peg and Cindy

The Golden Bachelor season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 finale is almost here, and show host Jesse Palmer has welcomed bachelor Mel Owens to Antigua. The second half of the finale will air on November 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT instead of the usual 9 p.m.

The first hour of the finale will show the possible proposal, and will be followed by the second hour, which will be the After the Final Rose reunion special.

While talking to Jesse, Mel admitted how he has two great women, and he has to choose one while both are so special in their own way.

Show host Jesse Palmer talked to Mel and asked Owens why he has not talked about his feelings to Peg and Cindy yet. Mel Owens responded by saying,

“I feel great about them. I don’t want to use the word [love] loosely…it’s a big deal. You can’t use it and not mean it.”

The Golden Bachelor’s Mel Owens opens up about his big decision ahead

The first half of the Gold Bachelor is already here, and Mel Owens went on a fantasy suite date with Peg and Cindy.

As the day of the big decision is coming soon, Mel Owens has opened up about how he feels about it.

“I'm not going to push it,” Mel said. “I’m just gonna let it happen naturally. This is the way I am. Love is not a word I use often. It's heavy and loaded, and it has tons of meaning, and it can be misinterpreted.”

Mel Owens further explained that he had only been in love once before, and they got married, but he got his heart broken. So this time, he is not telling someone that he loves them again, “just to say it.”

Peg Munson opens up about her fantasy suite date with Mel Owens

In the first half of the finale, Peg Munson ultimately accepted the overnight date in the Fantasy Suite. Peg said in her own confessional,

“I am so excited to spend the night with Mel, the feelings are definitely there. The emotions are definitely there.”

The next morning, Peg shared a little more about their relationship while saying that they had a “good conversation” and revealed how she saw “a different side of Mel.” Mel also shared his feelings with Peg as he said,

“Because I love being around you, and I love the way you talk to me and what you make me feel. Of course, you're beautiful, and I like your energy and your spirit. I really do.”

Mel Owens went on a date with Cindy as well and said,

“My feelings for Cindy are strong, and every time I'm with her, my feelings grow stronger and stronger. I feel like she would be perfect for me. There's a certain chemistry and energy with her, and I feel amazing when I'm with her.”

The first half of the finale episode concluded while leaving viewers wondering whether Mel and Cindy entered the Fantasy Suite together or not.

Stay tuned for more updates.