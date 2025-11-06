Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

A still from Grey's Anatomy season 22 (Image via Instagram / greysabc)

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 continues to grab viewers’ attention as episode 5 premieres Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC. This week, the show explores personal stories as Simone treats a patient connected to her late mother.

At the same time, Blue and Jules face tough choices outside the hospital. Jo handles a difficult pregnancy case, bringing both emotional and medical drama.

In the previous episode, “Goodbye Horses,” personal issues mixed with professional challenges. Teddy started a new relationship with Cass and tried to move on from her marriage to Owen. Meredith faced a problem when Koracick’s Alzheimer’s study ignored female patients, raising questions about research ethics.

The hospital was busy with Jackson Avery back to perform tough surgeries. Link was discharged but got pulled into the drama. Jo dealt with a premature labor case and Teddy’s meeting with Nora brought back old feelings. The doctors had to manage both difficult cases and personal conflicts.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5 airs on Thursday

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5, titled “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child,” will air Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will continue every Thursday. Fans can expect emotional storylines, including Simone learning more about her late mother and Jo and Link dealing with unresolved feelings.

Where to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5

Fans can watch the episode live on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu. Hulu has different plans with no long-term contracts. Hulu (With Ads) costs $11.99/month, Hulu Premium (No Ads) costs $18.99/month, Disney+, Hulu & ESPN bundles range from $12.99 to $44.99/month, and Hulu + Live TV plans range between $88.99 and $99.99/month.

What to expect from Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5

Episode 5 will mix personal stories with medical challenges. Simone treats a patient who has photos with her late mother, giving her an emotional connection she did not expect. Blue and Jules face the struggles of America’s healthcare system when they make a risky house call to a diabetic patient who missed her insulin, which could put their jobs in danger.

Jo works on a challenging case involving a pregnant mother while navigating her complicated relationship with Link. Their unresolved feelings create tension and could lead to an honest and emotional talk. Across the hospital, doctors face challenges with patient care, ethics, and personal issues, showing Grey’s Anatomy’s mix of heart, drama, and real-life problems.

A brief recap of episode 4 before Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5

In episode 4, Meredith and Jackson clashed over Koracick’s flawed research as Meredith worked to keep patients safe. Teddy tried to enjoy her new romance with Cass while treating Nora, whose return brought back old feelings. Link wanted to stay out of hospital drama, and Owen tried to stay professional while dealing with his past.

The interns and doctors faced unusual medical cases, including a strange hobby horse accident and premature labor. Personal and professional life are intertwined, showing once again that at Grey Sloan Memorial, emotions and medicine often collide in unexpected ways.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 on ABC and Hulu.