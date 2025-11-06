How rich is Physical: Asia star Robert Whittaker? Net worth and more explored

Robert Whittaker in a middleweight fight during the UFC event. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Netflix’s Physical: Asia premiered its episodes for the global audience on October 28, 2025. Robert Whittaker, who is one of the eight superstar contestants on the show, is heading the Australian team since he is experienced as a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion.

Due to his ferocious playing style, he is also nicknamed ‘The Reaper’. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert’s net worth is estimated at $3 million. The 35-year-old champion was born in New Zealand, and he began competing in MMA championships when he was 18 years old, with his coach as Henry Perez.

Apart from being an avid competitor at UFC events, he has also wrestled professionally since 2015, when he whimsically made a decision to compete at the Australian Cup in Canberra and ended up winning all of the three bouts.

He has also won gold medals in wrestling. He is popular due to his fighting style, which is extremely unique. His style is more similar to karate than to Muay Thai, which is the usual style for most MMA competitions. He got married to his wife, Sofia, in 2014, and the couple is parents to four children.

Netflix’s Physical: Asia’s star Robert Whittaker is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Robert is popular due to his association with the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC and he has also won the accolade of UFC Middleweight champion.

He is currently 35 years old and was born on December 20, 1990, in New Zealand, to his Australian descent father and his Maori and Samoan descent mother.

He began taking an interest in martial arts from a very young age, and his father enrolled him in a Goju-Ryu Karate school when he was 7 years old. He trained there for 8 years and then eventually shifted to a Hapkido gym, which was run by Henry Perez.

Perez changed his gym to an MMA one, and Robert continued to train there.

From 2008, when Robert was 18 years old, he began professionally participating in MMA championships with Perez as his coach. His debut match was against Chris Tallowin, and he won.

Following that, he was a part of the Cage Fighting Championships and did not lose any fights until 2011. In 2012, he joined the show The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, where eight Australian fighters competed against eight from the United Kingdom. He won the show in December of the same year.

When Whittaker joined the UFC Middleweight Championship, he won nine fights one after the other. One of his most memorable fights was against Brad Tavares, and he got the title of Performance of the Night in May 2015.

He was also the first person who was ever able to beat Souza. He took a break between October 2019 and July 2020 but came back stronger, winning against Darren Till on a unanimous decision.

Apart from taking part in UFC, he has also continued to take part in wrestling championships, which he had begun in 2015 in the Australian Cup in Canberra and won. His fighting style is more similar to karate than to Muay Thai.

On the personal front, he married his wife Sofia in 2014 and is the father of four kids.

