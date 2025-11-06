Did Zohran Mamdani meet wife Rama Duwaji on a dating app? Relationship explored amid the Democrat’s NYC Mayoral win

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji got married earlier this year (Image via Getty)

Zohran Mamdani expressed gratitude to everyone with his wife, Rama Duwaji, in tow, after emerging as the winner of the New York City mayor election on November 4, 2025.

Duwaji will be the next First Lady once the swearing-in ceremony of her husband is complete. Rama is an illustrator and animator. She first met the New York State Assembly member on a dating app called Hinge, as per People magazine. They exchanged vows earlier this year.

According to CBS News, Zohran Mamdani told the general public that they have “toppled a political dynasty”, adding that the voters have brought a “mandate”, which will bring changes. The politician even said that the future is now in everyone’s hands.







Zohran opened up on how he would serve everyone, starting with “freezing rents” for several tenants. Apart from that, buses will be fast and free, followed by access to child care throughout New York.

Furthermore, the Democratic Party member addressed the reasons behind his victory, saying that the city’s residents started to hope that the impossible aims could be easily achieved. Moreover, Zohran Mamdani stated that the issues related to the “cost of living crisis” will also remain the main priority.

Zohran Mamdani’s wife has had a successful career over the years: Relationship and other details explained







The Kampala, Uganda native praised Rama Duwaji in his winning speech. As per BBC News, the new mayor said that he would not like to have anyone else stand beside him, except his wife.

As mentioned earlier, the duo’s first meeting happened on a dating app. The glimpses of their relationship have been frequently spotted on their social media posts over the years. Reports of their engagement started trending last year when Duwaji shared a photo . Although she was not wearing a ring, the caption reads:



“Light of my life [ring emoji].”



While speaking to Interview Magazine in April 2025, Zohran Mamdani confirmed that he and Duwaji got married at the City Clerk’s Office. During the conversation, Mamdani praised the office building and elaborated on the same.



“The outside is just so beautiful and reminiscent of a different New York City, and the inside is in many ways public goods personified. All of these New Yorkers getting married at the same time at different ages and at different times in their lives, it’s very beautiful,” Zohran added.



A month after the interview, the New York Post stated in a report that Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji organized separate events in Dubai to celebrate their marriage. Pictures shared by florist LMF Dubai on Instagram featured the couple posing with each other, followed by other arrangements at the Vida Creek Harbour.

Zohran later shared some photos through the same platform featuring his wife. He said that he usually ignores anything political or death threats on social media. Mamdani added that the situation is different in terms of love and added:



“Right-wing trolls are trying to make this race - which should be about you - about her. Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family.”



Rama Duwaji has been living in New York for around four years. She completed her higher studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. Duwaji also keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where she has accumulated more than 600,000 followers.