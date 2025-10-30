Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4 titled “Goodbye Horses,” airs on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The episode promises high emotional stakes, tense surgeries and significant character developments. Meredith Grey takes on a complex breast reconstruction case under pressure, while the interns handle a bizarre trauma that tests their teamwork.

In an interview with Deadline dated October 8, 2025, showrunner Meg Marinis said the following about season 22's theme,

"It’s hope and recovery and where you find your hope, who gives you hope and what gives you hope, we need some hope."

Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 4 airs on Thursday

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4 titled “Goodbye Horses,” premieres on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT on ABC. The long-running medical drama continues to captivate audiences with its blend of emotional storytelling and high-stakes hospital drama.

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 4

Fans can catch Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4 live on ABC for either cable subscribers or through live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV. For those who love watching programs on demand, it will be available to stream the day after it airs on Hulu, so that viewers can have flexible access to both current and prior episodes.

What to expect from Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 4

In Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4, “Goodbye Horses,” the hospital faces multiple challenges. The interns manage a bizarre trauma case that tests their skills and teamwork. Meredith Grey handles a complex breast‑reconstruction surgery, working under pressure in a tense partnership.

Jackson Avery returns to Grey Sloan, stirring tensions and raising questions about research ethics. Link is discharged following previous injuries, bringing changes to the hospital’s dynamics. Meanwhile, interpersonal relationships among the staff continue to evolve with high-stakes surgeries and emotional conflicts driving the episode.

Teddy and Cass are pushing forward with their new connection. Owen is on the sidelines, still reeling. Their collision in this episode serves as a catalyst for change, confrontation and shifting relationships at the hospital.

In the Deadline interview, Marinis said the following about Teddy and Owen's relationship,

"I think it’s just that she really needs to remember who the Teddy was separate from Owen. That character I really, really love, that Teddy before she was with Owen. I still love Teddy, but it’s interesting because so much of the past few years of her life have revolved around him."

A brief recap of episode 3 before Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 4 arrives

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 3, “Between Two Lungs” brings Grey Sloan Memorial back to its fast-paced routine after the season 21 explosion. Meredith and Nick take on a high-risk lung transplant for a young boy named Ryan. The procedure is done by using lobes from his fathers, Stephen and Vivek. When Vivek develops a sudden infection, Winston steps in with an unconventional solution. He proposes dividing one donor lung into two. It ultimately saves Ryan’s life. Jules’ pep talk gives Winston the confidence he needs, sparking subtle romantic tension between them that does not go unnoticed.

Elsewhere, Bailey’s cancer patient, Katie is brought in after a car accident. Surgery reveals her gastric cancer has spread to her liver. This devastates Bailey. Meanwhile, Lucas and Wes struggle to work together after Lucas learns that Wes slept with Simone. However, Bailey forces them to focus on their duties.

In another subplot, Kwan humiliates himself by mistaking a new plastics fellow, Dr. Kavita Mohanty, for an intern making several blunders throughout the day. On the lighter side, Jo enlists Teddy’s help to buy a new car but the errand becomes a moment of self-discovery for Teddy who’s coping with her divorce. The episode ends with Teddy finding joy again — and sharing a passionate kiss with Cass Beckman.

Catch Grey's Anatomy season 22 on ABC on Thursdays.