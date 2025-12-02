Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Grey's Anatomy season 22 airs on ABC (Image via Instagram/@greysabc)

Grey’s Anatomy has officially entered its annual midseason hiatus, leaving fans waiting for answers after a high-stakes fall finale. The series paused following “When I Crash,” an episode that ended with two major cliffhangers.

Jo Wilson’s life hangs in the balance due to severe pregnancy complications, while Richard Webber faces a devastating prostate cancer diagnosis. With both storylines unresolved, anticipation is high for the next chapter.

ABC has confirmed that season 22 will return with episode 7 on January 8, 2026, marking the show’s comeback after its winter break. As with previous seasons, the hiatus allows the network to reserve new episodes for early 2026.

When the medical drama resumes, the focus is expected to be on Jo’s emergency treatment and the fate of her twins, alongside the personal and professional fallout from Richard’s diagnosis.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 airs on Thursday, January 8, 2026

Grey’s Anatomy returns from its midseason hiatus with episode 7 on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The episode will air in its regular prime-time slot on ABC, continuing the 2025–2026 broadcast schedule. This marks the first new episode after the winter break, following a fall finale that left multiple storylines unresolved.

Viewers can expect the hour-long episode to pick up almost immediately after the previous cliffhanger, with increased focus on medical emergencies and character-driven fallout. The return date also signals the start of the back half of season 22, with weekly episodes expected to resume from this point forward unless interrupted by special programming or holidays.

Where to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7

You can watch episode 7 live on ABC through cable or satellite TV when it airs. The episode will also stream on Hulu shortly after broadcast, as part of the show’s next-day streaming schedule. For viewers without cable, ABC can be accessed through live TV streaming services that carry the network, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Episodes are typically available on-demand on these platforms as well, allowing flexible viewing after the initial airing.

What to expect from Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 is scheduled to pick up immediately after the fall finale’s cliffhangers. Jo is rushed into emergency care as doctors battle escalating pregnancy complications. Some urgent decisions are to be made to protect both her and the twins.

The episode is also set to follow Richard as he begins processing his prostate cancer diagnosis. Viewers will see his initial treatment discussions and their impact on his role at the hospital. Other staff members are drawn into these crises, forcing quick medical calls and emotional confrontations. With both emergencies unfolding in parallel, the episode is likely to blend tense operating-room action with personal fallout across the surgical team.

A brief recap of episode 6 before Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 arrives