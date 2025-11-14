Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6 recap: Teddy and Owen face a deadly bus accident

Dr. Richard (Image via Instagram / greysabc)

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6, “When I Crash,” aired on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC. As the fall finale, the episode carried the weight of several ongoing stories coming together. Jo’s health began to decline and a major bus accident unfolded, pushing Grey Sloan into one of its most intense hours of the season.

The episode moved quickly from personal issues to medical chaos. Owen’s tense situation with Teddy grew more complicated, and Jo showed symptoms that suggested her pregnancy was in serious danger. The bus crash also became the main emergency of the hour, pulling every doctor into action.

By the middle of the episode, many of the storylines converged. Jo’s condition worsened, Teddy made a risky choice by going under an unstable bus, and Bailey grew frustrated with Webber’s secretive behavior. As everything built up, the emotional and medical stakes rose higher, setting up a finale that left several characters’ futures uncertain.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6: Jo’s medical crisis takes a terrifying turn

Jo’s story became the emotional focus of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6 as her pregnancy scare grew much worse than anyone expected. Early in the episode, she worried she might go into labor seven weeks early.

But Winston soon discovered the situation was more serious. Her heart was weakening and enlarging, putting both her and the babies at risk. This changed the tone of the episode, making it urgent and emotional.

Throughout the episode, Jo tried to stay calm and protect Link from her fear. A small moment when she asked for socks showed how much she wanted to hold on to normalcy during a dangerous time. Link was shaken and relied on Winston and Ben, who had faced serious medical challenges before, to understand how serious Jo’s condition really was.

Winston gave Jo two choices. She could deliver the babies immediately or try a risky procedure to support her heart and give the twins more time to grow. Jo chose the second option, showing her strength and determination. By the end, the doctors prepared for an emergency C-section, highlighting the life-or-death situation and leaving the episode on a tense cliffhanger.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6: Owen, Teddy and the dangerous bus rescue

Owen and Teddy’s story drove much of the action in Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6 when a major bus crash happened outside Grey Sloan. The scene forced both surgeons to face a dangerous situation. They found a seriously injured woman, Maisy, trapped under the bus. The bus was unstable, but Teddy managed to get under it anyway to stop the bleeding.

Teddy’s risky choice revealed her long-standing habit of prioritizing patients. The bus shifted and nearly crushed her, which caused Owen to panic. Their shared experiences and bond came to the surface as they worked to save Maisy. At the same time, tension grew because Teddy had seen Owen with Nora earlier that morning.

The story concluded with a rare moment of honesty between Owen and Teddy after Maisy arrived at the hospital. Owen admitted they might be rushing into their separate lives after marriage, and Teddy admitted it hurt to see him move on. The bus rescue mirrored their relationship, which was unstable and dangerous, yet still deeply connected. Even with this progress, the episode ended without a clear resolution, leaving their future uncertain.

Other highlights of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6

Episode 6 featured several smaller but important storylines that showcased character growth and contributed to the chaos of the fall finale. Bailey and Webber’s conflict grew when Bailey found out he had canceled her conference without telling her.

He pushed the residents to do more than was reasonable, even asking them to revive a patient she thought could not be saved. Later, it was revealed that Webber had been secretly dealing with cancer, which explained his strange behavior.

Helm returned unexpectedly, bringing energy and momentum to the episode. She had just come back from France and completed her boards. She quickly proved herself in trauma situations and reminded everyone why she was so important to Grey Sloan.

Meanwhile, Blue, Mohanty, and Lucas faced challenges with an elderly patient that tested their patience and ethics, creating tension and growth for each of them. Simone and Bryant’s story became one of the most touching parts of the episode.

They helped a non-verbal autistic patient who was scared after the crash. Bryant showed compassion and skill, highlighting his potential as a doctor and drawing comparisons to early Alex Karev. Their teamwork emphasized the show’s focus on empathy and connection.

By the end, small romantic moments appeared between different characters, but the focus returned to Jo’s emergency c-section, setting up a dramatic return in January.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 on ABC and Hulu.