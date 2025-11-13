Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A still from Grey's Anatomy season 22 (Image via Instagram / greysabc)

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 heads into its fall finale with Episode 6, titled “When I Crash,” airing Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC.

The episode will bring drama as Jo goes into labor and faces serious health problems while the Grey Sloan team responds to a major bus accident.

Last week, Simone saw a surprising connection when a patient showed her photos of her late mother. The moment stirred strong emotions for her. Blue and Jules helped patients who had missed appointments and dealt with challenges in the healthcare system.

At the hospital, Jo handled a difficult birth while she and Link discussed the baptism of their twins.

The episode mixed personal struggles with medical emergencies and left fans excited for what comes next.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6 airs this Thursday

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6, called “When I Crash,” airs this Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC. The fall finale will be full of drama with a bus accident, Jo facing problems during labor, and tense moments between Teddy and Owen. Richard will also test Bailey’s patience.

Where to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6

Fans can watch Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 6 live on ABC at 10/9c. It will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Hulu has several subscription options including, Hulu (With Ads) costing $11.99/month and several others ranging up to $88.99/month.

What to expect from Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6

Episode 6, “When I Crash,” is the fall finale and is expected to be full of intense moments. The Grey Sloan team responds to a bus accident where a woman is trapped.

Teddy puts herself in danger to help while Owen tries to stop her for her and their children’s safety.

Jo’s labor also becomes dangerous as she has trouble breathing. Link and the staff must make quick decisions to keep her safe.

Fans will see an emotional and awkward moment between Owen and Teddy as old feelings come up.

Richard tests Bailey’s patience and the team deals with the stress of emergencies and the limits of the healthcare system.

The episode is full of tension, heartbreak, and personal challenges for the doctors.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 6 arrives

Episode 5 started with the doctors going back to their usual routines. Link and Jo reconnected and talked about the baptism of their twins. Simone met a patient who turned out to be a friend of her late mother.

This brought back memories and made Simone think deeply about her past and her mother’s life.

Blue and Jules went to Mercedes’s home to deal with a medical emergency. They saw firsthand the challenges some patients face in the healthcare system.

Jo also helped a pregnant patient whose baby was in a breech position. The birth plan became very complicated, and there were tense moments that almost ended in heartbreak. In the end, the baby was delivered naturally.

Simone, even though she lost her patient, learned more about her mother and her life. Blue and Jules understood how systemic problems can affect patients and make treatment harder.

The episode ended with Jo’s waters breaking, setting up the next episode full of high-stakes drama.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 on ABC and Hulu.

