Complete cast breakdown of Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 (Image via Instagram/@greysabc)

Grey’s Anatomy returns for its 22nd season on ABC, bringing with it a mix of long-standing favorites and new faces at Grey Sloan Memorial. As the series continues to explore the personal and professional challenges of its doctors, the latest season introduces major cast changes following the events of the season 21 finale.

With departures from Jake Borelli and Midori Francis, plus expanded roles for Trevor Jackson and new guest stars, season 22 offers a fresh yet familiar lineup of characters navigating life, loss, and healing.

Main cast members of Grey's Anatomy season 22

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

Ellen Pompeo has been a part of the show since its beginning in 2005, and now in the current season, her character Meredith Grey is the central surgeon at Grey Sloan.

Grey's storylines revolve around navigating life, love, and high-pressure medical cases. In an interview with Culture on April 13, 2025, Pompeo said the following about still being a part of the show after 20 years,

"The companies that own the show and stream the show make a lot of money from our images and our voices and our faces. If I were to walk away completely, everybody gets to make money from my hard work for 20 years and I wouldn’t make any money. To me, it doesn’t make any sense that everybody [else] gets to profit off of my hard work. And emotionally, the show means a lot to people. I want to have an attitude of gratitude toward the show."

She began with TV guest roles in Law & Order, Strangers with Candy, Strong Medicine, and Friends, and appeared in films like Coming Soon, Moonlight Mile, Old School, and Daredevil.

After being with the show for so long, she has directed episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and founded the production company Calamity Jane.

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

Miranda Bailey is another character who has been a part of the main cast since the show started. She is now Grey Sloan’s Chief of Surgery, strict yet caring, mentoring younger doctors while handling hospital crises.

Wilson has appeared in Ray and How to Get Away with Murder and is an advocate for health causes inspired by her daughter.

In an interview with Good Morning America on October 20, 2025, Wilson talked about being a part of the show for so long,

"Everything has to be about passing it forward ... taking the lessons that you learned and passing that forward, whether it's new actors, new series regulars that come onto the show."

James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber

Richard Webber, portrayed by James Pickens Jr., is the long-standing Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan, mentoring generations of surgeons while navigating personal struggles, including alcoholism and complex family ties.

His leadership and experience make him a respected figure in the hospital and broader medical community.

In an interview with Nerds of Color on October 1, 2025, James Pickens Jr. said the following about his run on the show,

"I’ve been extremely, extremely blessed and fortunate to have a character that I’ve watched, kind of travel with him. How can I put this? To have someone write a character for me like this, at the stage of my career I was in, and then watch how that character navigated all 450 episodes, I feel extremely humbled and grateful for it."

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Owen Hunt is a trauma surgeon and military veteran managing intense surgical cases alongside personal struggles. McKidd gained fame in Trainspotting and Rome and has directed several episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter dated April 4, 2025, McKidd said,

"It’s such an incredible gift to be able to be in company you know so well. I have friends who are doing shows that are seven or eight episodes, but to actually do 18 or 22 or 24, or whatever the amount that we’re doing, per season is such an incredible opportunity. Then on top of it, the opportunity to direct, thanks to this creative company that Shonda Rhimes has created."

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

Amelia Shepherd is a talented neurosurgeon with a complicated family and personal life. Scorsone starred in Private Practice and Station 19 and has taken a brief hiatus from the series.

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Jo Wilson is a resilient surgeon with a mysterious past. Luddington appeared in Californication and True Blood and has been part of Grey’s Anatomy since Season 9.

Jason George as Ben Warren

Ben Warren is a former firefighter turned surgeon. George’s prior roles include Sunset Beach and Eve, and he also appears in Station 19.

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman

Teddy Altman is a cardiothoracic surgeon. Raver is known for 24 and Third Watch and has directed episodes of Grey’s Anatomy as well.

Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Link is an orthopedic surgeon who mentors younger doctors. Carmack has appeared in Nashville and The O.C. and brings both humor and skill to the role.

Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

Winston Ndugu is an ambitious young surgeon. Hill has appeared in The Resident and Station 19 and is known for his strong, dependable presence on screen.

Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

Simone Griffith is a confident intern. Floyd gained recognition for her role in Inventing Anna and brings ambition and determination to her character.

Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan

Blue Kwan is a skilled surgical resident striving for growth in both career and personal life. Shum is famous for Glee and Crazy Rich Asians and combines talent with charm in the role.

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Jules Millin is a young, determined surgeon working to establish herself at Grey Sloan. Kane previously starred in Reign and Teen Wolf and adds a competitive edge to the ensemble.

Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

Lucas Adams is a compassionate surgeon balancing professional and personal challenges. Terho appeared in Shadowhunters and Wayward Pines and brings sincerity and warmth to the role.

Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant

Wes Bryant is a new intern under Simone Griffith, eager to learn the ropes at Grey Sloan. Jackson is known for Grown-ish and American Soul and brings youthful energy to the hospital.

Recurring and guest cast members of Grey's Anatomy season 22

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

Jade Pettyjohn as Dr. Dani Spencer

Anita Kalathara as Dr. Mohanty Kavita

Sophia Bush as Dr. Cass Beckman

Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran

Floriana Lima as Nora Young

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Curtis Edward Jackson as Tim

Kate Burton as Ellis Grey

Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery

Catch Grey's Anatomy on ABC on Thursdays.