Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1 to release in 2027 with animation by top artists from ‘Arcane’ and ‘Spider-Verse’

A scene from Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1 (Image via X/@CultureCrave)

The world of SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali is set to expand with the upcoming two-part animation film, Baahubali: The Eternal War, directed by Ishan Shukla. The project was officially launched on November 4, 2025, along with the teaser of Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1. The animation of the film is the work of India’s Arka Productions, in collaboration with Aniventure, Zaratan, and Alcyde- companies behind hit franchises like Spider-Verse and Arcane.

The narrative will continue the story of Amarendra Baahubali following his death at the hands of Kattappa in the original live-action film. It will follow the warrior’s journey through the afterlife, where he becomes part of a cosmic battle between devas and asuras.

Prabhas and Ramya Krishnan will lend their voices to the project, reprising their roles as Baahubali and Sivagami, respectively. It will also reunite SS Rajamouli and Shobu Yarlagadda, who will co-produce along with Prasad Devineni. The music will be composed by Academy Award-winner MM Keeravani.

Looking into the animation companies working on Baahubali: The Eternal War

New look at 'Baahubali: The Eternal War - Part 1'



Animated by artists who previously worked on projects including 'Arcane', 'Into The Spider-Verse', and 'Love, Death + Robots'



Releasing in 2027

Arka Productions, which owns the Baahubali IP, partnered with international studios to create a visually groundbreaking animated adaptation of the story in Baahubali: The Eternal War, with production primarily based in India. The studios involved in the making of the epic are Zaratan, Aniventure, and Alcyde.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda emphasized that Baahubali represents more than a franchise — it’s a cultural legacy requiring artistry and innovation to match its grandeur. Aniventure’s Adam Nagle led the collaboration, teaming with Zaratan’s Andrew Pearce and Paula Bird and bringing in Alcyde Studio to shape the film’s visual identity.

Alcyde’s Antoine Charreyron claimed that Production Designer Florent Auguy and CG Supervisor Dorian Marchesin are focused on preserving the epic scale of Baahubali while achieving top-tier visual fidelity.

“The Baahuabli universe needed a truly distinct visual style to capture the unique, edgier tone we were aiming for,” stated Andrew Pearce, the Zaratan producer (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Our collaboration with Alcyde and Les Androids Associés has achieved a CG look that is cinematic, fresh, and perfectly honors the scale of the Baahubali legacy while breaking new ground.”

Aniventure has been previously associated with projects like Klaus (2019) and Paws of Fury: The Lagend of Hank (2022), Zaratan founders have been credited in Eyes of Wakanda (2025) and Love, Death + Robots (2019-), while Alcyde artists have been associated with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), and Arcane (2021-2024).

The director's vision for Baahubali: The Eternal War



Director Ishan Shukla, known for helming an episode of Star Wars: Visions, and Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, described Baahubali: The Eternal War as a bold visual experiment. The production has opted for a “painterly 3D animation” style rather than conventional Pixar-like or anime aesthetics.

Inspired by the artistic innovation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Arcane, Shukla aimed for a hand-painted look with dynamic camera movement, creating a vibrant, fluid world across multiple realms or lokas, including the Patal Loka glimpsed in the teaser.

Shukla was approached by producer Shobu Yarlagadda, leading to his collaboration with SS Rajamouli. He revealed in interviews that the film explores Baahubali’s spiritual journey through 14 cosmic dimensions rooted in Vedic cosmology, among Devas and Asuras, in an expansive afterlife narrative. Returning characters include Baahubali and Sivagami, alongside new figures such as Indra and Vishasur.

Shukla acknowledged the growing audience for Indian animation, driven by projects like Mahavatar Narasimha. He further highlighted Rajamouli and Yarlagadda’s creative trust in him, saying that it is what gave him the confidence to undertake the massive project.

