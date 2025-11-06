When will Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale be available on streaming platforms? Details analyzed

Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Focus Features

Julian Fellowes created Downton Abbey which ran six seasons from 2010 to 2015 on ITV and PBS. The show became a global hit in over 250 countries. Two movies followed and the third and final film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale directed by Simon Curtis hit theatres on September 12, 2025.

It has earned over hundred million views worldwide and holds 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is all set to stream on Peacock this Friday on November 7, 2025.

The show collected fifteen Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, sixty nine Emmy nominations and set a Guinness World Record as the most critically acclaimed TV show of 2011.

Full cast returns with Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley. Elizabeth McGovern as Cora. Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary and Laura Carmichael is Lady Edith. Jim Carter is Mr Carson.

Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol and Robert James-Collier. Paul Giamatti is back as Harold Levinson. New faces: Dominic West, Joely Richardson, Simon Russell Beale and Alessandro Nivola.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale streaming details

The movie starts streaming on Peacock this Friday on 7th November 2025 at 3am ET (12 am PT). You need a Peacock subscription. The plan with ads is $7.99/month and the ad free Premium Plus plan is $13.99/month.

Digital Buy or Rent -You can buy or rent the movie today on digital platforms. It became available Tuesday September 30 2025.

Platforms include:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

Google Play

YouTube

Vudu / Fandango at Home

Microsoft Store

Physical discs release November 11. Options are:

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Ultra HD

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale plot explored

In the summer of 1930 Lady Mary Talbot is divorcing Henry Talbot. Divorce is still scandalous in high society. Newspapers print every detail. The Crawley name is suddenly tabloid gossip.

At the same time Robert and Cora learn Downton is broke. Bad investments and the 1929 crash wiped out the family fortune. The bank plans to seize and sell the estate in weeks.

The employees downstairs are faced with potential unemployment. Mr. Carson returns from retirement to support them. Mrs Hughes, Anna, Bates, Thomas Barrow, Daisy and Mrs Patmore are all focused on how to keep their home together.

The family holds one last big event, a debutante ball for Rose's daughter which is in desperate search of new money. American millionaire Harold Levinson unties and comes with a dangerous proposal.

An unexpected visitor from the past is key to keeping Downton or ruining the Crawleys for good.

Everyone must ultimately choose what they will sacrifice. Mary chooses between love and duty and Edith also makes a life changing decision.

Tom Branson stands up as a leader while the children Sybbie, George and Caroline are seeing their future for the first time.

At the end of the film the entire household is on the front steps at sunrise knowing that the house will never be the same.

Downton Abbey:The Grand Finale starts streaming on Peacock on November 7, 2025.

