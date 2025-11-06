What happened to Bert Goodwin on Chicago Med? Character’s fate explained

Gregory Alan Williams as Bert Goodwin on Chicago Med [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © NBC/One Chicago]

In an emotional twist, Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 staged the exit of Bert Goodwin, a character who has been part of the show since season 1. Bert Goodwin, played by Gregory Alan Williams, is Sharon Goodwin’s former husband. Between them, they have three children, David, Tara and Michael. David Goodwin, the eldest son, was introduced in the same episode, portrayed by Gbenga Akinnagbe.

Bert Goodwin was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia almost a year ago. His decline was complicated by his recent fall that resulted in a subdural hematoma. However, as per medical directives, he was forbidden from going through any life-saving procedure. As such, Bert met his eventual death as his family bid him a final goodbye.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med season 11 follows Gaffney’s daily functioning as Dr. Charles accepts new changes in automated diagnosis, thanks to Dr. Rabari, while Archer prepares to become a 64-year-old father to Asher’s baby. Elsewhere, Halstead cements his relationship with Manning’s son, Owen, by planning to adopt him while Manning is pregnant with their baby on the NBC medical drama.

Chicago Med: A quick look at Bert Goodwin’s journey

As mentioned before, Bert Goodwin has been part of the show’s storyline since season 1. Introduced as the loving father of David, Tara and Michael in season 1, Bert was shown walking out on Sharon and his 35-year-long marriage by the end of the first season. He moved on with Lyla Demsey. However, he attempted suicide after Lyla passed away.

Caroline Charles helped bridge the gap between Bert and Sharon in Chicago Med season 5. The former couple reconciled their differences and shared drinks every week. Sharon was also shown counselling Michael for his dislike towards his father for abandoning them.

Season 9 suggested changes in Bert’s health as he started getting forgetful and Tara showed Sharon a nanny cam recording of a very confused Bert. In one of Bert’s hospital visits, Sharon asked Charles to evaluate Bert’s memory. This led Charles to suggest a complete neurological checkup for Bert. Initially, very resistant to the idea, Bert eventually agreed to seek treatment.

Chicago Med season 9 episode 6, I Told Myself That I Was Done With You, confirmed that Bert had Alzheimer’s. The neurologist informed Sharon, leaving Bert furious. Initially, moving in and out of the hospital, Bert has been in Gaffney more often recently. However, his recent fall in season 11 episode 5, What’s Hiding in the Dark, showcased his worsening mental health as Bert had another dementia-originated outburst.

The next episode found Bert surrounded by his family, former wife, Sharon, and his children, David, Tara and Michael. As mentioned before, Bert’s fall led to a hematoma that could not be operated upon due to directives. As such, the family prepared to say their last farewell as per Bert’s wishes.

What hints at Bert’s exit from Chicago Med?

Chicago Med season 11 episode 6, titled The Story of Us, opened with flashbacks into the Goodwin family in the 1990s. The flashback of the family happily gathered around their dining table was contrasted with the family around Bert’s hospital bed. David’s arrival added tension to the atmosphere since he wanted to save his father. He disagreed with the rest about letting him pass away.

As they argued, David revealed a shocking truth about his relationship with Bert. He disclosed that Bert was his adoptive father. To Tara and Michael’s surprise, Sharon explained how she was abandoned by her boyfriend when she was pregnant. However, Bert accepted her reality when he started dating a pregnant Sharon. Soon David was born into the family and Bert remained his legal father.

Sharon helped David realize that they respect Bert’s wishes and the family once again gathered around Bert as the latter passed away peacefully. Bert actor, Gregory Alan Williams is not likely to return into the role in future after this episode.

