What happened to April Sexton on Chicago Med? Character’s fate and storyline explained

Among Chicago Med's original characters was April Sexton, a compassionate and skilled emergency department nurse. Portrayed by Yaya DaCosta, April became an inseparable part of the show's narrative. Her character developed complex relationships and storylines in Chicago Med after appearing in Chicago Fire in One Chicago.

April's personal and professional life was extensively covered on Chicago Med. From personal loss to difficult relationships, she experienced emotional highs and lows. Despite her importance to the show, Yaya DaCosta’s character left in Season 7, leaving fans heartbroken.

April Sexton’s Journey on Chicago Med: A detailed look at her character

April Sexton, born April Layton Choi, was a dedicated Gaffney Chicago Medical Center emergency department nurse. Chicago Med introduced her in the first episode, making her a key character. As the oldest child of Brazilian immigrants, April had a complicated family. April often sacrificed her career to support her younger brother Noah, who had high expectations of her parents. April balanced her personal and professional lives at the hospital with a strong sense of purpose, despite her family devotion.

Her career was tied to medical staff, especially her childhood friend, Kelly Severide from Chicago Fire. Friendship turned into a brief romance that ended. April bonded with hospital colleague Dr. Ethan Choi. Their romance was central to April's character arc as they faced personal and professional challenges.

After season 6, April decided to leave the emergency department and become a nurse practitioner. This altered her career. The plot allowed her to grow professionally but also set the stage for her show exit.

April visited Ethan Choi in season 8 to renew their relationship. After leaving Gaffney, they started DOCS on Wheels, a community medical outreach program. April and Ethan started over, but DaCosta would not return, so this was her last storyline.

April Sexton’s fate in Chicago Med was ultimately a melancholic one. She left her life in the emergency department behind to pursue new opportunities, both professionally and personally, with Ethan.

Early Days of April’s Career on Chicago Med

April Sexton struggled personally and professionally in her first few days at Chicago Med. She became known for her compassion and dedication as a nurse in Gaffney Medical Center's emergency room. Her interactions with others, especially Dr. Ethan Choi, shaped her. Their secret relationship grew and became important to her story.

April's story began with the loss of her unborn child. Though left devastated, she became stronger and more resilient after losing the baby and making difficult health decisions.

April Sexton’s relationship with Ethan Choi

One of Chicago Med's main plotlines was April Sexton and Dr. Ethan Choi's romance. Their relationship grew from professional interactions. Despite personal struggles like the loss of a pregnancy and the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two managed to work together in an emergency department.

Their love story intrigued fans. After years of tension, April and Ethan married after going public. They were close, but leaving Gaffney to start DOCS on Wheels was a new chapter for them. Their partnership reflected their desire to change the world outside the emergency room.

April Sexton’s exit and what led to her departure from Chicago Med

April Sexton's storyline changed after season 6. She left the ER to study to become a nurse practitioner. This change allowed her to try new careers and fit her character. However, this decision naturally led to her leaving Chicago Med.

April's departure marked a turning point for the show after Yaya DaCosta's season 7 cancellation devastated fans. April's story ended optimistically, but her departure marked the show's original cast's end.

Who plays April Sexton on Chicago Med

April Sexton was played by Yaya DaCosta, a fan favorite for her strong, relatable performance. April's emotional and professional struggles were portrayed with depth and authenticity by DaCosta. Since April's storyline began in Chicago Fire, DaCosta has played her in Chicago Med.

Her portrayal of April Sexton captivated fans, leaving a void. April is one of One Chicago's most beloved characters due to DaCosta's talent and dedication.

The Final Chapter: April’s Life After Chicago Med

April's Chicago Med departure was a series shift, not just personal. April and Ethan's new life was hinted at in season 8 after her departure. The couple started DOCS on Wheels after leaving Gaffney Medical Center to provide medical care to underserved communities.

April Gaffney's career was full of personal and professional achievements, but she ended on a hopeful note. Her legacy was dedication, compassion, and resilience.

April Sexton’s journey on Chicago Med was filled with triumphs, heartaches, and growth.