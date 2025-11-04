Who is Emily Choi on Chicago Med? Everything you need to know

Chicago Med © NBC

When Emily Choi exited Chicago Med, fans were left with mixed feelings. Emily's storyline in Season 3 was complex from her addiction and gambling to her conflict with her brother, Dr. Ethan Choi. Emily Choi left an impression on viewers despite her brief appearance.

Emily's fate on the show has been a topic of interest since her departure. Choi, a memorable secondary character, brought excitement and added drama to the series. Emily is portrayed as Dr. Ethan's younger sister, played by Arden Cho and illustrates the emotional toll of complicated familial relationships.

Looking into Emily Choi’s role on Chicago Med

Emily Choi, played by Arden Cho is introduced in Chicago Med as the younger sister of Dr. Ethan Choi. As a child, she was adopted by the Choi family. Due to the choices she makes about her life, she grows apart from her brother. When Ethan finally sees Emily after years of not talking to her in season 3's Born This Way, she is first seen.

Emily is shown to be a semi-professional gambler who bankrolls her habit by going out with rich men. Her lifestyle is unpredictable. Her careless nature makes her relationships difficult, especially with Ethan. She struggles with many personal issues, such as unstable finances and making wrong choices, which come up over and over again in her appearances on the show.

In the episode "Devil in Disguise," Emily reveals that she was evicted for not paying rent because her landlord refused to fix a sink. Ethan lets her stay at his apartment temporarily when she asks for help. When she breaks her promise to Ethan by inviting people to his apartment, she disrupts the household. Emily's erratic behavior strains her relationship with April, Ethan's fiancée.

In Season 3, Emily also begins volunteering at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, working as a nurse. Despite her attempts to make her life better, her problems seem to have no intention of leaving her. In "Crisis of Confidence" Emily is accused of stealing Percocet from the emergency department’s medicine cabinet. Ethan struggles with whether or not to believe the accusation. This leads to Emily’s decision to leave Chicago for Las Vegas.

Emily never left Chicago, according to the season finale. She and other homeless camp residents contract Hepatitis A. Emily receives care at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center with other campers. In this episode, Emily's lifestyle choices have serious consequences.

Season 4 shows Emily dating Bernie, a much older man she meets at AA. Bernie's wife and daughter are revealed after Emily wasn't told. Emily stays with him anyway. Her pregnancy was discovered in the same season. The season ends with Emily moving to Las Vegas with Bernie, and she does not return.

In season 8, Ethan briefly mentions Emily and her son Vincent, saying they are doing well. This is the last time her character is mentioned.

Know about Arden Cho, the actress behind the character

Arden Cho’s interests include acting, modeling, and music. Cho, born August 16, 1985, became famous for playing Teen Wolf's Kira Yukimura. She became a main character after appearing as a recurring character in season 3. Teen Wolf made her a fan favorite, but she left after the fifth season.

Cho starred in several films after Teen Wolf. Netflix's Partner Track (2022) and Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action adaptation are examples. Since she is active on social media, Cho keeps posting about her personal life and creative projects on different digital platforms.

Chicago Med episodes are available on NBC.