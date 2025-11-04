What happened to Elsa Curry on Chicago Med? Character’s fate and storyline explained

Molly Bernard as Elsa Curry on Chicago Med [Custom cove edited by Primetimer. Original Image © NBC]

Elsa Curry was a medical student in Gaffney Centre on Chicago Med. Played by Molly Bernard, the character was at the centre of many story arcs during the 4th and 5th seasons of the show. However, the character disappeared from the storyline without a proper closure or an explanation. As such, Chicago Med fans think that Curry may have transferred herself to another hospital. However, there is no arc to back this opinion.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med is currently airing its 11th season, which premiered on October 1, 2025. A quick recap of the ongoing season shows the medical experts doing their task with as much effort and sincerity as the previous seasons. Archer learns that Asher is pregnant and he is going to be a father at the age of 64.

The following episode focuses on the predicament of a drug mule teenager brought to the hospital. As cocaine dealers demand the stash in the patient’s stomach, they charge bullets around, leaving Manning’s son, little Owen, injured. To save her son, a pregnant Manning is seen donating her kidney. As Owen is recovering, Halstead realizes the child’s love for him and asks to adopt his stepson.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 4 sees Dr. Charles reluctantly accept an automated FMRI diagnostic system pushed by researcher-cum-psychiatrist Dr Theo. Ripley asks Frost to become his roommate to tide over the debts the latter incurred. The next episode sees events around Halloween as Lenox appreciates her brother’s change for the better while Charles realizes he turned 65.

Chicago Med: Revisiting Elsa Curry’s journey in Gaffney

As mentioned above, Elsa Curry was a third-year medical student when she was introduced in the storyline of the medical drama. Working as an intern student at Gaffney, Curry, played by Molly Bernard, first appeared on the premiere episode of the show’s season 4, titled Be My Better Half. She was assigned to follow Dr. Halstead and Dr. Manning during their shifts.

She was shown to be a clever student for her mentors. However, her peers found her cold-hearted, over-confident and conceited. Her attitude towards patients was mostly stoic and blunt. Since she planned to go into medical technology, she did not take patient care seriously.

However, her softer side was exposed in Chicago Med season 5 episode 7, titled Who Knows What Tomorrow Brings. The episode presented the hidden side of Elsa’s character. She was initially seen bluntly informing a mother about the dangers of certain medicines for the latter’s daughter.

Later, the child died, and the grief-ridden mother hugged Elsa. The latter hugged her in return. However, Natalie found Elsa on the roof guilt-ridden and fraught with grief. Natalie was surprised to see Elsa breaking down, revealing that she was emotionally fragile.

The episode also showed Elsa’s off-duty interaction with Dr. Will Halstead, leading to her crush on him. While Halstead was friendly with her, she mistook his approach as romantic. As such, she considered asking him out on a date.

The next episode, titled Too Close to the Sun, found Elsa attempting to ask Halstead out for a concert. However, they were distracted by a medical emergency. During the procedure, Elsa disagreed with her mentor’s treatment method. Since Halstead was following his gut feeling, she argued with him. However, Halstead was proved right and the patient survived.

Elsa apologized to Halstead for doubting his methods. After that, she tried to invite him for a date again. However, she learnt that he was planning on a date with another woman, leaving her disappointed. As such, Elsa backed out and was not seen or heard about at Gaffney after that.

A glimpse at Molly Bernard’s career

Molly Bernard, who played Elsa on Chicago Med, between 2018 and 2019, started her acting career with the movie, Pay It Forward, alongside Kevin Spacey and Haley Joel Osment. Some of the other movies where she appeared include The Intern, Sully, Hit Man, Dreams in Nightmares, Milkwater, Otherhood and more.

Bernard’s television projects include Royal Pains, Alpha House, Younger, Transparent, High Maintenance, Blind Spot, The Blacklist and many more.

Meanwhile, catch the new episodes of Chicago Med season 11 dropping every Wednesday on NBC.