The Golden Bachelor Recap: Mel Owens goes on Fantasy Suite dates with Peg and Cindy

The Golden Bachelor season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 finale is almost here, and show host Jesse Palmer welcomes bachelor Mel Owens to Antigua. The second half of the finale will air on November 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT instead of the usual 9 p.m. The first hour will show the rest of the finale and possible proposal, followed by the second hour, which will be the After the Final Rose reunion special.

While talking to Jesse, Mel discussed how he has two great women, and he has to choose one, while both are so special in their own way.

Show host Jesse Palmer talked to Mel and asked him why he has not talked about his feelings to the two women yet. Mel Owens responded by saying,

“I don’t want to use the word [love] loosely…it’s a big deal. You can’t use it and not mean it.”

The Golden Bachelor recap: Peg and Mel Owens go on the Fantasy Suite date

No one went home as this was only the first half of the finale, so the first half of the finale ended after the two Fantasy Suite dates.

As Peg and Mel went on their fantasy suite date, Peg was completely honest about her feelings, as she said,

“I definitely can see myself falling in love with Mel. That’s just gonna take some more time and some more communication and being vulnerable…but it’s hard to take that risk, it’s scary. Because I don’t know how he feels about me.”

The two seemingly had fun during the Dune Buggy drive, and Mel appreciated Peg’s driving skills while saying how perfect she is.

The conversations flowed during the dinner date as they both said that they felt like their feelings were real.

The Golden Bachelor’s Mel Owens and Cindy’s fantasy suite date

Cindy and Mel had a fun fantasy suite date as they went on a boat ride and drank champagne, and then went on a swim with the stingrays. Mel was a bit hesitant to touch them, as Mel said,

“I am not really a stingray type of a guy. I’m from the city.”

Cindy has also expressed her feelings for Mel, as she said:

“I am falling in love with Mel. Last week, at Hometowns, Mel wouldn’t open up. It’s scary not knowing exactly how he feels. This week, I hope he and I can just be present with each other.”

Cindy and Mel also went on a dinner date where Cindy seemingly asked Mel about his feelings for her.

“I hate to push you because it’s unfair, but I really would like to know…do you see a future with us? How do you feel about us? How do you feel about me?”

Mel Owens gave an honest response to Cindy as he told her:

"I've never been in the position before so I’m still working it out in my head and in my heart. I know the time is quickly coming to an end, but that’s the truth. But I love spending time with you, I love being with you,"

