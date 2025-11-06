I Wish You All the Best: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

A scene from I Wish You All the Best (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateMovies)

I Wish You All the Best is a coming-of-age drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Mason Deaver. It marks the directorial debut of Tommy Dorfman, who also wrote the film. After premiering at the South by Southwest back in March 2024, it is slated for a wider release in the United States on Friday, November 7, 2025.

The narrative revolves around a non-binary high school student who is thrown out of their home when they open up about their identity. They turn to their estranged older sister for help and make their way through life. The synopsis of the film reads:

“After being kicked out of the house by their parents, a teen embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship and family.”

The film has a runtime of 92 minutes and has been greatly appreciated by critics. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, I Wish You All the Best has been certified 100% ‘fresh.'

When will I Wish You All the Best be released ?

Distributed by Lionsgate, I Wish You All the Best premieres in the United States on November 7, 2025, exclusively in theaters. As of writing, there has been no official announcement of the film being picked up by any streaming platform.

Exploring the plot of I Wish You All the Best

Adapting Mason Deaver’s acclaimed novel for the screen, I Wish You All the Best follows Ben, a high school junior who bravely comes out as nonbinary, only to be rejected and thrown out of their family home. Left with nowhere to go, Ben seeks refuge with their estranged sister, Hannah, and her husband, Thomas, who provide a safe space for them to start anew.

Enrolling in a new school, Ben encounters an eccentric and encouraging art teacher who helps them rediscover confidence and creativity. There, Ben also befriends Nathan, a compassionate classmate who helps them experience acceptance and belonging for the first time. With Ben learning to embrace their identity, the film explores themes of resilience, self-acceptance, and the healing power of love and community.

Balancing humor and emotion, this touching story highlights the importance of living authentically and finding hope through connection, even in the face of rejection. It’s a poignant reminder that discovering who you truly are can be the most powerful act of all.

Looking at the cast of I Wish You All the Best

The core ensemble cast of I Wish You All the Best is listed as follows:

Corey Fogelmanis ( One Stupid Thing, My Life with the Walter Boys, Conan Gray: Caramel ) as Ben DeBacker

) as Ben DeBacker Miles Gutierrez-Riley ( Smile 2, Agatha All Along, The Wilds ) as Nathan

) as Nathan Alexandra Daddario ( Mayfair Witches, The White Lotus, The Girlfriend Experience ) as Hannah DeBacker

) as Hannah DeBacker Cole Sprouse ( Lisa Frankenstein, Riverdale, Moonshot ) as Thomas

) as Thomas Judson Mills ( Walker, Texas Ranger, Westworld, The Space Between ) as Mr. De Backer

) as Mr. De Backer Lisa Yamada ( The Rookie, The Bold and the Beautiful, Cruel Summer ) as Sophie

) as Sophie Lena Dunham ( Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Girls, Tiny Furniture ) as Ms. Lyons

) as Ms. Lyons Amy Landecker ( For Worse, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Transparent ) as Brenda DeBacker

) as Brenda DeBacker Lexi Underwood (Cruel Summer, Little Fires Everywhere, The First Lady (2022) as Meleika

Where to Watch I Wish You All the Best



As of writing, I Wish You All the Best is set to be released exclusively in theaters across the United States on Friday, November 7, 2025. The film has yet to be made available for digital streaming by any platform, which is expected to happen in the coming months.

