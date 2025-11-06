What surprising hobby did Donna Kelce have before motherhood? Travis and Jason’s mom drops shocking confession on 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Donna Kelce attends Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Donna Kelce revealed the expensive hobby she had before giving birth to NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce. The 72-year-old appeared on the Not Gonna Lie podcast hosted by Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, where she made some shocking admissions.



In a teaser for the podcast episode shared on November 5, 2025, Kelce promised she wouldn’t lie before revealing that she learnt how to fly a plane before she became a mother.

Kylie's daughter-in-law was shocked at the admission and said, “Donna, what?!"

Donna added that she only flew a plane once. The host asked if she “enjoyed” her hobby, to which she replied:

"I did, but you want to have children, and it was really expensive, so I had to stop. Ed and I decided, well, we should probably get a house and start having kids. so I did this way before the kids were even born."

Kylie asked if her husband Jason knew about her plane-flying days, and Donna replied in the negative, adding that she “never really brought it up” to her sons.

Donna Kelce is a cast member on the upcoming season of Traitors

In her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce gushed over her mother-in-law’s casting on the fourth season of the competition series Traitors:

“That’s right, Donna Kelce, my mother-in-law, is on this coming season of Traitors. Have I watched Traitors? Not a whole season. Am I excited to watch Donna? 1000% Imma cheer her on until the end of time.”

Traitors revealed the contestants of their fourth season in June 2025, some of whom included Donna Kelce, Maura Higgins of Love Island, Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Tiffany Mitchell of Big Brother and Rob Rausch of Love Island USA.

Twenty-three contestants will face off in a game of lies and deceit in a castle in the Scottish Highlands to win a grand prize of up to $250,000.

Kylie Kelce expressed that she is excited for her mother-in-law’s appearance on the Traitor Show:

“I’m not gonna lie, though, her innocence and honesty are working against her … or for her. Oh, if she’s a faithful, maybe it works for her. Oh! We’re all on the edge of our seats. I’m excited. Come on, Donna, win it!”

The new season of Traitors is set for an early 2026 release.