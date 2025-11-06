Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna asks NASA to release unreleased 3I/ATLAS data amid growing mystery surrounding comet

Anna Paulina Luna addressed the reasons why NASA needs to release the information of the object (Image via Getty)

Anna Paulina Luna is seeking unreleased information related to 3I/ATLAS. The object is expected to pass by Earth in the upcoming month, according to the New York Post. However, the researchers have not clearly revealed whether it is a comet or something else.

Anna shared a letter that she had sent to NASA through her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on November 3, 2025. The U.S. representative stated in the letter that NASA has successfully acquired observational data of 3I/ATLAS. Anna claimed that the agency has additionally obtained details about other objects, such as meteors.

She opened up on why releasing all the information about the objects is necessary:

“This information is of great importance to advancing our understanding of interstellar visions and their interactions with our solar system.”

According to the letter, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter acquired pictures of the new object last month through the HiRISE camera. Notably, the camera offers a clearer side view of the glow surrounding the object.

Anna asked NASA to release the information on any unusual activity recorded near Mars on October 3, 2025, when the object passed within a certain distance from the planet. Moreover, Anna also requested the release of other data related to the object, possibly obtained by other missions.

“To further enhance our understanding, I encourage NASA to fund additional observations of 3I/ATLAS by the Juno mission near Jupiter, utilizing all available instruments, including its radio sensors. Observations from this vintage point could yield valuable insights into the object’s composition, trajectory, and possible interaction with the solar environment,” the letter says.

Towards the end, Anna even requested that NASA release the details of other meteors from the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies database. She specifically mentioned an interstellar meteor that was detected near Papua New Guinea around ten years ago.

3I/ATLAS continues to create headlines for other reasons: Color change and other details explained

According to USA Today, the object has been trending among the general public. People are eager to know the mystery behind the object, with some claiming it could be an alien spaceship.

3I/ATLAS garnered significant attention around two days ago after reportedly forming a blue shade. The change occurred at a time when the object could not be seen directly from Earth due to its position on the other side of the sun, according to Live Science. However, telescopes have still managed to capture it.

A few researchers have even discovered that the object’s brightness has started to increase, appearing bluer than the sun. It is believed that the change has emerged due to gases, such as carbon monoxide, emanating from the object. Back in September this year, the object was reportedly appearing green.

NASA has claimed that 3I/ATLAS will pass within 170 million miles of the Earth. Spain-based R. Naves Observatory also acquired some pictures, which featured the object without any tail, as stated by WION.

The object also went through multiple changes before its perihelion last month. However, scientists have been busy trying to find the reasons behind the same. Professor of Science at Harvard University, Avi Loeb, seemingly addressed the release of more information from NASA, stating that it is necessary since more time would be lost if the agency were to continue hiding the details.

3I/ATLAS was first discovered in July this year by a NASA telescope in Chile. The agency also confirmed that the object was born outside the Earth’s solar system the same month.