When does Good Fortune release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

Directed, written and produced by Aziz Ansari, a supernatural comedy film, Good Fortune, which was released on October 17, 2025 (in theatres), is now making its premiere on digital platforms. According to reports, Good Fortune will be available to watch at home on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and on platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google TV and YouTube. Viewers can either buy or rent the film on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Produced by Lionsgate, the ensemble in Good Fortune includes Platonic and The Studio star Seth Rogen (Jeff), Keke Palmer as Elena, Sandra Oh as Martha, Keanu Reeves as Gabriel, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Azrael, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Sherry Cola as Linda. Along with them, Aziz Ansari, who is behind the creatives, also stars in the movie and plays the character of Arj, “a struggling man, who ends up doing various odd jobs for his wealthy socialite employer Jeff.”

The movie follows Arj (played by Aziz Ansari), a struggling gig worker in Los Angeles who’s tired of living paycheck to paycheck. Watching over him from above is Gabriel (Keanu Reeves), a well-meaning but clumsy angel who decides to help Arj by teaching him a lesson about happiness and money. Gabriel magically swaps Arj’s life with that of Jeff (Seth Rogen), a rich venture capitalist. The plan is for Arj to realize that wealth doesn’t automatically solve life’s problems. But things don’t go as planned. Arj actually enjoys his new, wealthy life and refuses to “switch back.” This leaves Jeff broke and confused, while Gabriel loses his angel wings for interfering too much.

The official logline of Good Fortune reads (via Comingsoon),

“The film follows a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel who observes a struggling gig worker, Arj, who is barely making ends meet in Los Angeles, and intervenes to show him that money can’t solve all his problems. Gabriel swaps Arj’s life with a wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff, but the plan backfires when Arj is convinced his newfound wealth has, in fact, solved all his problems. As Arj refuses to switch back, Jeff is left without his fortune, Gabriel loses his wings, and all three are forced to confront what it truly means to be human.”

Where to watch Good Fortune online: Streaming details explored

From November 7, 2025, viewers can either buy or rent Good Fortune and watch the film at home on PVOD. Its Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K combo pack will be available from December 9, 2025.

Good Fortune is available to buy or rent from Video on Demand platforms from November 7. Listed below are the platforms from which you can stream Good Fortune.

Apple TV

Fandango at Home

YouTube TV

Prime Video

To rent the movie, it costs between $14.99-$24.99 (48 hours). To buy the film, Good Fortune, it costs between $19.99–$29.99

From December 9, 2025, it will be available on Blu-ray for $39.99, on DVD for $24.96, and exclusively on Amazon as a 4K UHD (+ Blu-ray + Digital) Combo Pack for $34.99.

Bonus Features on the Blu-ray/DVD:

Task Sergeant Ride-Along – A Fandango at Home exclusive that explores the struggles of real delivery workers.

Do You Want to Dance? – An Apple exclusive showing how the cast learned fun dance routines.

Audio Commentary – Aziz Ansari and producer Alan Yang talk about the making of the film.

Life Swap: Making Good Fortune – Behind-the-scenes look at the cast and story.

The Los Angeles of Good Fortune – A tour of the real L.A. locations used in the movie.

The Clothes Make the Man…and the Angel – How the costume team created Keanu Reeves’ angelic look and wings.

Following Lionsgate’s and STARZ’s collaboration, Good Fortune will be available to stream on STARZ between January 29 and February 12, 2026 (via Forbes).