Love Is Blind star Ali Lima questions her partner’s drinking habits as reality outside the pods sets in

Ali from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

When Love Is Blind Season 9 couple Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh left the pods, Ali began questioning Anton’s drinking habits after an incident involving “missing” alcohol in their shared apartment.

During Episode 10 and in her exclusive interview with Swooon on October 15, 2025, Ali confirmed that discovering “an insane amount of alcohol” gone from their supply led her to reconsider how Anton’s lifestyle differed from what she had seen in the pods.

The exchange between them revealed a growing concern about whether his drinking reflected a pattern beyond filming.

Ali shares her concerns about Anton’s drinking habits after leaving the Love Is Blind pods

Discovery of the “missing” alcohol

The issue surfaced shortly after the couple attended a cowboy-themed gathering with other Love Is Blind Season 9 participants.

When they returned home, Ali suggested having a drink together. However, Anton responded that they could “split the last can of a twelve-pack.” Confused, Ali questioned where the rest of the drinks had gone.

According to the episode, Anton replied that he hadn’t done anything with the drinks and claimed it was all Ali, who told Swooon that she had noticed "a twelve-pack, as well as another twelve-pack of Coors and half a bottle of tequila" were missing.

When she confronted Anton about it, he responded,

“I don’t know what you did with them. Jesus, woman. Must have drank them all.”

The exchange quickly became tense as Anton grew defensive. During the episode, he told Ali that she had "more drinks than him" that night, but added that it was fine.

The scene marked one of the first visible conflicts between the couple since leaving the pods, highlighting differences in their habits now that they were living together outside the show’s structured environment.

Ali’s perspective on Anton’s lifestyle

Reflecting on the incident, Ali described her concern in practical terms. Speaking to Swooon, she said it was a lot of alcohol, something she found to be "an insane amount." She explained that it raised questions not only about his drinking but also about what it could mean for her in the future.

Ali acknowledged that the filming process brought stress, noting that Anton’s actions might have been influenced by the circumstances. She understood that this was him “hanging out and chilling and kind of destressing.” However, she also emphasized the difference between on-camera dynamics and everyday life.

“It’s such a different reality than what actual reality is. You know, we are back in our lives with our friends and our phones and our jobs, but the reality of it is having cameras around all the time, having all this chaos going on, it’s not really real life.”

Her remarks suggested that adjusting to normal life after the pods revealed new aspects of Anton’s behavior that had not been apparent earlier in the experiment.

Considering the future beyond filming

Ali told Swooon that the situation made her question whether Anton’s drinking was becoming a regular pattern, describing her main concern as "is this actually the norm?"

Despite her concern, Ali explained that her approach was based on understanding rather than criticism. She said:

“It was more so just trying to figure it out, and see if there’s something that maybe needed intervention, you know?”

With the season’s finale approaching, the couple’s next steps remain uncertain. Whether Ali and Anton will continue their relationship or address these concerns after the cameras stop rolling has not yet been revealed.

Stay tuned for more updates.