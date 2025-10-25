Love is Blind’s Anton responds to concerns about his drinking on the show

Anton from Love Is Blind (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 star Anton Yarosh has finally addressed fan concerns regarding his drinking habits.

On October 23, 2025, he took to Instagram to share a video in which he spoke openly about his relationship with alcohol, sharing whether he had an “alcohol problem.”

While addressing his followers and fans of the Netflix show, the 29-year-old reality TV star admitted that he drank more than he did in regular life during the course of filming.

However, he clarified that he did not have a “drinking problem” and was not an alcoholic.

To justify his behavior, Anton said:



“I think a lot of that’s due to nerves and the whole experience being very nerve-racking. I just want to point out to you guys that I do take accountability for that.”



But at the same time, the Love Is Blind star noted that his way of coping with stressful or “nerve-racking situations” was “not a healthy way.”

Coming to fan accusations that alleged him to be an alcoholic, Anton requested viewers to understand that:



“This is four weeks of our lives that is condensed into two hours of camera time.”



According to him, it was “reckless” to use the term “alcoholic” randomly, as it minimized the struggles of those “actually dealing with genuine alcohol dependency.”

Love Is Blind star Anton Yarosh received support from his co-stars after opening up about fan backlash







In the pods, Anton formed a deep bond with Ali and proposed to her in the first episode of the series.

They started strong, becoming one of the couples with the least amount of conflicts or disagreements. However, things took a turn when the pair returned home and to reality.

It all came to a head when Ali met with Anton’s friend, Joe, and his girlfriend, Melissa.

It was through Joe that Ali found out Anton was big on partying and would shut down the McDonald’s he used to work at just to be able to drink with his mates.

The disclosure stood out to Ali, but it was what Melissa shared later that impacted her the most.

While in the bathroom, Melissa alleged that Anton used to visit strip clubs and go out clubbing up until he signed up for the experiment.

With that, Ali, who was not a party person herself, began to question everything. Her concerns multiplied when she found out that Anton liked to drink regularly after returning home from work.

Those were the reasons why Ali refused to marry Anton at the altar, saying he was no longer the man she had fallen in love with.

She feared Anton’s drinking habits and lifestyle would become a point of concern later on if they tied the knot.

Surrounded by comments regarding his drinking habits, Anton admitted that he drank more than usual while filming, but only to calm his nerves.

As he took accountability for his actions, his co-stars offered their support in the comments section, sharing that they used similar shopping mechanisms to get through the stressful filming schedule.



“You weren’t the only one drinking a lot that’s for sure. We just didn’t get those edits,” Edmond Harvey said.



Joe Ferucci, who went on a drunken rant about co-star Nick Amato in one of the episodes, joked, saying, “Imagine being drunk on reality TV.”

Dayo Ogunjimi also shared his thoughts, writing, “It’s always easier to judge behind a screen without the full picture.”

Viewers will now have to wait until October 29 for the reunion to see where Anton and Ali stand after parting ways at the altar.

Stay tuned for more updates.