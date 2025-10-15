Behind the scenes on Dancing with the Stars Dedication Night: Dylan Efron’s girlfriend makes a quiet cameo

Dancing with the Stars contestant Dylan Efron (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34's latest episode, which aired October 14, 2025, celebrated its emotional Dedication Night, a theme in which all the contestants honored their most meaningful relationships by dedicating dances to their loved ones.

However, what went unnoticed was the intimate backstage scenes that the live broadcast didn't capture in the episode. The loved ones of the celebrity participants marked their presence backstage to pat their backs and show support while cheering for them in the audience.

Elaine Hendrix reunited with her Parent Trap co-star Lisa Ann Walter to perform a foxtrot dedicated to their bond. She was joined by another co-star, Denis Quaid, backstage, encouraging her.

Alix Earle danced with her 12-year-old sister Izabel to Sparks by Coldplay, Robert Irwin’s emotional routine to You’ll Be In My Heart, dedicated to his mother, Terri, reached the depths of everyone's hearts. Many contestants and audience members broke down in the ballroom as the dance reflected real pain and gratitude.

However, one rare appearance of Dancing with the Stars contestant Dylan Efron's girlfriend, Courtney King, grabbed attention. She was spotted backstage to support Dylan's contemporary routine to Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman, ​​​​​​performed by his brother Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Dylan Efron's girlfriend, Courtney King, made a rare public appearance on Dancing with the Stars

Dylan dedicated the whole dance sequence to his younger 5-year-old half-sister, Olivia, and his family, earning a score of 36 out of 40, and getting praises from the judges. Olivia performed together with Dylan, later joined by his partner, Daniella Karagach

After the show, Courtney King was spotted waiting for The Traitors winner as he was busy with interviews. The two shared an embrace, and she also exchanged a moment with Dylan's partner, Karagach, with Dylan gently placing his hand on her back.

Dylan's 4-year-old brother, Henry, was also there, spending time with Daniella Karagach and her husband and fellow pro dancer, Pasha Pashkov. He showed them his toy truck and played with it on the ballroom floor.

Dylan Efron told People that having his 5-year-old sister, Olivia, join him on Dancing with the Stars’ Dedication Night was everything to him; however, she took some time to get convinced to participate in the dance.

He recalled asking her early on whether she would dance with him, and her response was shy and decisive, as he describes:

When I first asked her if she would do this with me, she buried her head in my chest and was like, 'No, there's no way.' And then she came to the first week and she told me after, she's like, 'I'm thinking about it.' Week two, she said she'll do it and that she's not afraid of anything. And then she showed up and actually didn't get afraid of anything."

Daniella Karagach, Dylan’s professional dance partner, mirrored that sentiment, saying that Olivia wasn't afraid and added:

"She was ready in her dress with a pointed toe. There you go."

Apart from the performance, Dylan said the most valuable lesson he took away was the depth of his sister’s love and self-assurance. He told PEOPLE:

"She’s just always showed me love … when she pours her love into me, it’s like, how can I not reciprocate it."

Dylan and Zac Efron are the sons of Starla Baskett and David Efron. After their 2016 divorce, Dylan became a big brother when David remarried and welcomed Olivia and Henry with his new wife.

Dancing with the Stars' new episode airs weekly every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Stay tuned for more updates.