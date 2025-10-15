What happened to General Hospital fame Kirsten Storms? Soap opera star shares health update

Kirsten Storms talks about her health (Image via Instagram/ @kirstenstorms)

Kirsten Storms, a beloved star of the soap opera General Hospital, portrays Maxie Jones. The actress has shared a candid update on her health battle, revealing she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. The news comes as the actress is currently on a break from the show.



Kirsten has temporarily taken a break from the soap opera General Hospital. It was revealed that she is leaving the show temporarily to move to Tennessee to build her house there. However, in the recent turn of events, the actress shared an update on her health.

General Hospital fame Kirsten Storms shares an update on her health

The 41-year-old actress disclosed on Instagram on October 13th that the aneurysm, a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, was discovered during a scan in January. The actress shared a carousel of photos where she updated her fans about her health and captioned it with,

“I wanted to post this because even though my brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me, it does allow me to understand that we’ve all got times when things aren’t great. If we can, we will do our best to do what is best for ourselves and loved ones. Since I knew what an aneurysm was, the scan in January majorly freaked me out. A few days after I was discharged from the hospital, someone created a blog post that said I was in the hospital that weekend because I tried to “unalive” myself. I couldn’t understand why a person would makeup something that terrible, when they had no idea why I was really there. There are a few really bad apples out there. We all know that…but there are people in my life who I am truly thankful to know. One of those individuals just made a sh*t load of sweaters with me. They are glorious. 😍@EmmeRylan @kirstenandemme #CrochetingIsGoodForTheBrain #KickinIt”

In her post, she talked about her scan, which was prompted by symptoms that her doctors suspected might be brain-related. Storms, who previously underwent a craniotomy three years ago to remove a cyst, admits she was "shocked" by the new diagnosis.



While doctors attempted an initial procedure that weekend, where they "thread a camera from my leg up to my brain," the aneurysm's "slightly complex situation" meant it could not be immediately treated. Storms is now awaiting a minimally invasive coiling procedure designed to block blood flow to the aneurysm which is scheduled for "sometime in the next 2 weeks."



The health scare, however, also led to other diagnoses and prompted a major life change for the Days of Our Lives alum. The January scan also revealed a "very small" cyst on her brain stem, which convinced her to "change some things in my life asap."



Chief among these changes was the decision to leave California. Storms stated that leaving Los Angeles was crucial for her "physical and mental health. And my overall happiness." The actress emphasized that the biggest reason for the move was her 11-year-old daughter, Harper, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Barash.



In the meantime, Storms is finding emotional support from loved ones, including her costar Emme Rylan. She shared a photo of the two, writing, "Here I am with Emme, in St. Louis... and we are crocheting the most beautiful sweaters, while my coiling procedure is being scheduled..."



As she enters this new chapter, the actress is focused on her recovery and personal well-being, while also expressing gratitude for the positive influences in her life amid what she acknowledges are "a few really bad apples" spreading rumors.