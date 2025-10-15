Dancing with the Stars: Looking into Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec's relationship timeline

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec (Image via Instagram/@kymherjavec5678)

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec, who were paired on Dancing With the Stars season 20, are still together. The businessman popped the question to Johnson back in February 2016. The pair got engaged within a year of meeting each other. They soon walked the aisle on July 31, 2016.

Herjavec gushed about his beloved in an interview with US Weekly, saying that he enjoys every minute he spends with Kym. He further admitted that when he first met her, he felt complete.

The dancing pro was paired with the Shark Tank investor in season 20. While the duo came in sixth, they have been inseparable since then. In the interview, Kym admitted that the best part of the show was to meet her now husband, Robert, and she will be forever thankful to the show.

Kym Johnson bid her farewell to the show back in 2017. However, the professional dancer recently joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli at the judges' table for the episode of Dedication night.

Dancing With the Stars' Kym Johnson Herjavec gets candid about raising kids with Robert Herjavec

Kym Johnson has opened up about parenthood and what it is like to be raising kids with Robert. The dancing pro admitted that he is a great father. In an interview with ET, Kym said,

"He's in Australia right now with them and they [get] the bus to school. I've never seen Robert on a bus before. He's loving [it] and he's really hands-on."

Johnson and Herjavec are parents to twins Hudson and Haven. Johnson gave birth to twins in April 2018. She was 41 years old at the time. Johnson opened up about her journey of motherhood as she revealed how the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The former DWTS pro further recalled how she had frozen her eggs when she was 35, thinking she was doing something that would help her in the future, but none of those eggs were healthy.

Kym Johnson-Herjavec opens up about life outside Dancing With the Stars

Although Kym has said goodbye to competing on Dancing With the Stars, the dancing pro recently made her return to the judges' table. Kym expressed her excitement, saying how this is one of the most special nights of the season, and expressed gratitude to be invited back.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the professional dancer admitted that this show has been such an important part of her life, and returning to the ballroom always felt like coming home. Kym further revealed,

“I love staying active with Pilates, yoga and dance,” she told Us. “Movement has always been such an important part of my life.”

The former television star also revealed that she has been working with a production company out of Canada on a few development and production projects. When asked about the success of Dancing With the Stars, Kym explained what makes this show such a big hit.

“Audiences can’t help but root for their favorites. It’s also one of the few shows that families of all generations can watch together. After all these years, it’s amazing to see that the magic of the show is stronger than ever.”

Watch Dancing With the Stars airing exclusively on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.