Who’s representing The Bold and the Beautiful at the 2025 Daytime Emmys? Full list of stars and their nominations

The Bold and the Beautiful actors, Scott Clifton, Lisa Yamada and Christian Weissman

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys are round the corner. The Bold and the Beautiful will also make its presence felt along with other daily soaps and television shows. As enthusiastic television viewers may already know, the event is slated for October 17, 2025. The event will be available to stream live on watch.theemmys.tv or the Emmys App. Moreover, Access Hollywood will air the recaps on October 20, 2025.

While Scott Clifton and Lisa Yamada are slated to be presenters to represent CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful, three actors made it to the nominations this year. That includes Lisa Yamada, Christian Weissman and Clint Howard in Emerging Talent and Guest Performer categories.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful’s current storyline is expecting the return of one of the central characters, Steffy Forrester. Incidentally, Steffy actor, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, is a three-time Daytime Emmy winner. Steffy’s return ties her arc with her stepdaughter, Luna Nozawa, played by Lisa Yamada.

Currently, the long-running ABC soap sees the dilemma surrounding Luna’s pregnancy as the murderer raped Will to use the baby as her ticket to freedom. However, she is being put behind bars as Katie looks for ways to take custody of her son’s baby.

Luna’s arc has also caused a rift in Deacon’s marriage with Sheila, who kept Luna’s survival as secret from her husband. Elsewhere, Finn faces a predicament of accepting his grandchild’s prison birth while striving to keep his wife safe from his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful presenters for Daytime Emmy 2025

Scott Clifton

Scott Clifton is slated to represent B&B on the Emmy Award presentation. Clifton plays Liam Spencer on the soap. His character was recently the victim of a medical fraud. As per the soap’s storyline, April 2025 found Liam unconscious due to a fall. After plugging his brain bleed, his doctor, Grace Buckingham, ran some tests and informed Finn about a brain mass.

Believing that he was dying, Liam volunteered to save Steffy from Luna’s gun. In the tussle, Liam shot the culprit while taking a bullet himself. Surviving his gunshot wound, Liam was operated upon by Grace and declared cancer-free. However, Finn exposed Grace’s lies about cancer and fraud in charging exorbitant amount to presumably operate on the cancerous mass. Currently, Liam is wooing Hope back into his life, planning an engagement.

Lisa Yamada

The other actor representing The Bold and the Beautiful is Lisa Yamada, who portrays the villain, Luna Nozawa. Lisa’s Luna made her first appearance in September 2023 as a young intern for Forrester Creations. While initially introduced as Poppy’s daughter, Li’s niece and Finn’s cousin, Luna’s further arc turned her into a murderer and kidnapper.

Luna’s arc twisted to reveal Finn as her biological father. From trying to kill Steffy, she moved on to rape Will. Her current storyline finds Luna pregnant with the Spencer family’s heir, trying to avoid prison. However, she may find herself in a sticky situation when she is put behind bars and her baby taken from her.

The Bold and the Beautiful nominees for Daytime Emmy 2025

Clint Howard: Outstanding Guest Performer

Clint Howard played former rockstar and a homeless old man, Tom Starr. Howard’s Tom was introduced to the show on April 2024 in missing Sheila Carter’s arc. Deacon and Finn were shown asking a homeless person about seeing Sheila. Later, after Sheila was rescued, Deacon continued to remain friends with Tom. Moreover, Tom officiated Deacon and Sheila’s wedding.

Deacon also employed him in his pizzeria. However, after Howard’s Tom admitted to being Luna’s father, he died due to poisoning onstage during one of his performances. Luna was later revealed to be Tom’s murderer. Clint Howard’s arc came to an end in July 2024.

Christian Weissman: Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Program

Weissman appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful in November 2024 as Remy Pryce, a past connection of Electra’s from Australia. While initially reconnecting as a friend from the past, Electra failed to recognize that Remy was her stalker. It was later revealed that Remy ruined Electra’s reputation in the past by photoshopping Electra’s objectionable images and making them viral. Once exposed, he was sent to prison.

The current story arc of Weissman’s Remy found him leading a quiet life after being released from prison. However, he was taken aback to see the presumed-dead Luna at his doorstep. He refused to give the triple murderess a place to crash after his boyfriend, Deke, forbade him. Currently, Deke is applying for a position in Forrester Creations and Remy has asked him to keep their romance a secret.

Lisa Yamada: Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Program

As mentioned before, Lisa Yamada’s Luna turned a villain after being introduced as an intern. Her story arc in 2024 saw her trying to fake Bill Spencer as her father while killing Tom Starr, who claimed being the biological father. She later killed two witnesses to her crime, framed her mother, Poppy, for the murders, and tried to kidnap and kill Steffy. Steffy’s rescue by Finn landed Yamada’s Luna in prison for all the crimes.

Luna’s current storyline may take her into prison again despite her forced pregnancy. Luna continues to be a central villain on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Watch the Daytime Emmys 2025 to catch the winners from the various categories to be declared live on October 17, 2025.