"You'll look back and regret this": Love Is Blind star Annie lashes out at Nick after he refuses to marry her

Annie from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 released a new batch of episodes on October 15, 2025, which documented the couples contemplating marriage and trying on wedding dresses.

While many looked forward to their big day, the same could not be said about Nick.

Frustrated with Annie’s complaints about not feeling loved enough and the pressure of concluding the experiment with a wedding, Nick decided to end things with her.

He refused to go to the altar with her because, to him, a marriage was not something he saw himself getting into with Annie.

When he spoke his heart out to her, she crashed out.



“I think you’ll look back and regret this,” Annie said.



Nick was not pleased with how he was being pushed to the finish line. So, he clarified to the Love Is Blind star that she could not force him to marry her.

However, Annie believed that she had never forced Nick to do anything. According to her, all she had ever asked for was for him to “try.”

Regardless of how Annie felt, Nick stood firm on his stance and refused to cater to her expectations of him.

Although Nick tried to explain where he came from, Annie remained unconvinced, as she assumed it was all part of Nick’s “plan.”

Love Is Blind season 9 episode 10: Nick walks away from Annie, saying he's unhappy in their relationship







The gap between Nick and Annie deepened in episode 10 of Love Is Blind, when in one segment, Annie complained about not feeling loved enough.

According to her, she loved Nick more than he did her. No matter what Nick said to make her feel otherwise, she continued feeling sidelined.

It was the conversation that triggered Nick, making him reconsider his relationship with Annie.

Later in the same episode, Nick expressed his concerns to her, saying:



“Getting to the altar, that’s not a happy idea for me.”



Upon hearing that, Annie requested Nick to “try” and said that she “still wanna get married” to him.

The male contestant reiterated that the wedding was not something he looked forward to, but it only triggered a negative reaction from Annie.

Even then, Nick stood his ground, saying he could no longer continue the process.



“Let yourself be happy. You’re Nick f**king Amato! Like, you do everything! You literally do everything, and you do it well. So, why wouldn’t you do this?” Annie asked.



Nick replied that marriage, to him, was “a cornerstone” that he did not want to mess up.

Regardless, Annie continued to speak, trying to convince Nick to change his mind.

She mentioned that she would be a “great wife,” a “great mom,” and have a “great marriage,” but even then, Nick clarified that his answer was still a “no.”

After a heated back and forth, Annie broke into tears, realizing Nick was set with his plan to end things.

Only after Nick stated that he was “sick” of Annie’s constant complaints did she stop trying to convince him.

When Nick pointed out that their arguments were “not healthy” leading up to a marriage, Annie said:



“If that’s the reason, then that’s the reason, Nick. I want you to just be clear. Like, just give me something. I don’t wanna sit here and keep wasting my time being like, ‘I love you,’ you know? It’s just like talking in circles, and you just continue to love me less or like me less.”



Upon hearing that, Nick clarified that the reason he did not want to marry her was that he was “unhappy.”

With that, both Nick and Annie started to pack their bags. Annie, however, continued to slander Nick.

She accused him of planning the ending and wasting her time, knowing she had her whole life “molded” around him.

Ultimately, she took her luggage and exited the apartment.

Stay tuned for more updates.