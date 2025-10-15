NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Lottery officers have officially released the results for Monday night’s delayed Powerball drawing, bringing clarity to players across the country who had been waiting for the winning figures to be revealed.

The results, which caused some confusion among players, was attributed to standard verification procedures that must be completed before every draw to make sure its fair for everyone.

Powerball results released after short delay

​According to Powerball representatives, the drawing was temporarily held back because one of the sharing lotteries needed fresh time to complete pre-draw security checks.

These checks are a regular part of the process, attesting that all ticket deals and data from each governance are duly reported before the delineation takes place. Previously all necessary information used to be entered, the drawing progressed as usual and the sanctioned results were later posted online.

Winning numbers and jackpot details

​The winning figures for the delayed drawing were 9, 16, 40, 48, 60, and the Powerball number 11. The Power Play multiplier for the night was 2x. Following the advertisement, players began cross-checking their tickets to determine whether they had matched any of the winning figures.

As of Tuesday morning, lottery officers haven't verified whether a jackpot- winning ticket was actually bought for the draw. The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing was estimated at $258 million, with a cash value of roughly $120 million before taxes.

However, the prize would roll over and increase for the coming listed drawing, continuing the game’s long tradition of increasing expectations among players nationwide if no ticket matched all six figures.

How Powerball drawings work

​Powerball drawing are conducted three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery’s draw plant in Tallahassee. Tickets bring $2 per play, with the option to add Power Play for as low as $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by over to 10 times depending on the multiplier drawn.

Lottery officers stated that while late announcements are very rare, they can sometimes be when verification takes longer than anticipated. These procedures are in place to maintain the integrity of the game and ensure that every draw is conducted fairly across all sharing countries.

Powerball is played in 45 countries, along with Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each governance follows strict protocols to confirm ticket data and ensure that the drawing system remains transparent and secure. As of now, players are encouraged to check their tickets precisely and subscribe the reverse of their tickets for security purposes.

Lower prizes can be claimed through authorized retailers, while larger winnings must be claimed through state lottery services.

Next drawing scheduled for Wednesday

​The coming Powerball drawing is listed for Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with an estimated jackpot that may grow advanced depending on the number of tickets vended. Whether or not a jackpot winner emerges, each drawing continues to bring excitement to players as they hope for their chance at life-changing winnings.