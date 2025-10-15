Lifestyle clash sparks drama between Love Is Blind’s Megan and Jordan

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 returned with a new set of episodes on October 15, 2025, which showcased the couples rethinking their choices and facing new conflicts as their wedding day neared.

Amid the overwhelming tension of the big day, couples often found themselves in disagreements, which was what happened with Megan and Jordan in episode 11 of the series.

The couple clashed after Megan complained about how quiet Jordan would get sometimes.

Although she understood where he came from, she stated that she would rather talk about work than sit in silence.

It slowly turned into a conversation about their contrasting lifestyles.

While Jordan enjoyed his quiet time, tired from work and handling his son, Luca, Megan preferred a more active routine, which included tennis and golf.

However, Jordan, a service manager, found a slower lifestyle more appealing due to his “super demanding” job.

Megan, on the other hand, expected him to participate in some of her daily activities.

To Jordan, it was a difficult ask since he was a single father of a five-year-old son.

Consequently, he explained that he rarely had time to engage in other activities after finishing his share of work for the day.



“Life completely changes when you have kids,” he said.



But it all seemed daunting to Megan, who said that she worked hard to enjoy the lifestyle she had.

Love Is Blind season 9: Jordan does not want Megan to step down from her standards to marry him

Tensions started to build between Megan and Jordan in episode 11 of the series when she confessed that her “least favorite” thing about him was how he would go quiet sometimes.

Megan added that she would rather speak about work than “stare at each other’s faces,” but Jordan was not a fan of discussing that.

It then came to a head later when Megan complained about the lack of communication from Jordan's side.



“I want a little stimulation than just a simple one-word answer. Say something,” she expressed.



When she demanded more from Jordan, he asked her to be “more compassionate” ot his situation.

To him, Megan’s complaints sounded like he was “not allowed to be tired.” Megan disagreed, saying they were on the “same boat” and equally exhausted.

Moreover, she did not want him to use the tiredness as an “excuse.”

Jordan, however, believed otherwise, as he pointed out that they were not on the same boat.



“Your boat is way bigger than my boat. Like, I understand you worked very hard to put yourself in this position. I don’t wanna project, you know, my daily stresses on you ‘cause it’s not fair to you,” the Love Is Blind star said.



Upon hearing that, Megan confessed that she struggled with a lack of communication, especially when their relationship developed through pod conversations.

To go from speaking for hours to sitting in silence was a significant change for Megan.

Jordan then pointed out that they were no longer in the pods, but in the real world, where his “super demanding job” took away a majority of his time and energy.

As a result, the Love Is Blind star did not want to have “an abrasive conversation” at the end of his day or feel unappreciated.



“I just feel like I’m getting s**t on for being tired, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he opined.



He then told Megan that he wanted her to be his “backbone,” not add to his worries.

Although Megan apologized for pushing him, she clarified that she preferred an active lifestyle and could be at multiple places throughout the day.

Jordan countered, saying that life changed after people had children. He added that he wanted to raise his son instead of hiring a nanny.

Because he knew the kind of lifestyle Megan led, he did not want her to step down from her standards to marry him.

When he asked the Love Is Blind star if she was prepared to adapt to a certain level, she became apprehensive.

Megan noted that she had worked hard to have a flexible job and her current lifestyle. As a result, she was against a “complete lifestyle overhaul.”

The Love is Blind episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering about the future of Megan and Jordan’s relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates.