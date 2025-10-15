How long will Stranger Things Season 5 episodes be? Full runtime details revealed

The fan-favourite show of all time, Stranger Things season 5, is set to make its way back to Netflix this season. Created by The Duffer Brothers, the fifth season will be the show’s final chapter, marking the end of Stranger Things’ journey.

The final season will premiere on November 26, 2025, and co-creator Ross Duffer has now teased the run-time of the first four episodes, which will land on its premiere day at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Netflix.

He posted a video on his Instagram account where he revealed the runtime along with their titles of the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5.

Chapter One: The Crawl runs for 1 hour and 8 minutes

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of… runs for 54 minutes

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap runs for 1 hour and 6 minutes

Chapter Four: Sorcerer runs for 1 hour and 23 minutes

The release schedule of its episodes had been divided into three parts. Volume 1 will have four episodes, which will be released on November 26, 2025. Volume 2 will have three episodes and will be released during Christmas on December 25, 2025. Whereas the finale (Volume 3) will just have one episode (The Rightside Up) coming out on New Year’s Day on December 31, 2025

In total, Stranger Things season 5 will have 8 episodes. Only the runtime of the first four episodes releasing on November 26 has been revealed. The other four episodes’ run times and titles have not been out yet.

What Ross revealed more than run-time about the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5

Excitement has already built up as the creator has shared some more of the post-production insights with the fans. In one of the carousel posts on Instagram, he wrote in his caption that the first episode, ‘’The Crawl,’' is ''our favorite, most eventful first episode since Season 1.’’

His captain also read,

‘’Chapters One and Two: locked, mixed, scored, colored, DONE.’’

Further, for the second episode he wrote, “The Vanishing of…” (yeah yeah you think you know who blah blah) has by far the craziest cold open we’ve ever done. One of the sequences we’re most proud of this season.’’

In another post dedicated to the third and fourth episode of Volume 1, he wrote, ‘’Chapters Three and Four: locked, mixed, scored, colored… Volume One is DONE.’’

He added,

“The Turnbow Trap” is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season. It’s got all our favorite things. Directed by one of our idols Frank Darabont (Shawshank! Green Mile! Walking Dead!) — who literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously.''

“Sorcerer” is MASSIVE — as big as any finale we’ve ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We’re still recovering.’’

Who are all the confirmed cast members in Stranger Things season 5?